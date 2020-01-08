You do realize: Rand Paul is not a conservative. You all love his reports on wasteful federal spending, and his nonstop rhetoric against the “nanny state.” But he’s not a Republican and he’s certainly not a conservative.

Like his father, Paul is an isolationist libertarian, and he’s just as opposed to the deployment of the U.S. military as he is to overreach by the EPA or the IRS. When it comes to national security, Paul is basically a Democrat. All libertarians are. They think it makes them “consistent” because if it involves government doing anything, they’re against it. It’s a lovely alternative to actually thinking things through.

In this clip, Paul mainly laments that this kills hopes for future diplomacy with Iran. Watch the clip and then we’ll talk about that:

Paul shows himself to be astonishingly naive with his belief that Iranian “moderates” are now “rallying behind the flag” and supporting the hard-line regime. That is certainly what Iranian propaganda wants Americans to believe, and it’s being swallowed up by Democrats, the media . . . and Rand Paul.

TRENDING: VIDEO: As usual, Rand Paul can’t bring himself to support U.S. force against an enemy

In truth, to the extent there are any actual “moderates” in Iran at all, they’re at no liberty whatsoever to say what they really think. The whole stampede at Soleimani’s “funeral” was the result of an entirely stage-managed event. When you see demonstrations in the streets of Tehran and you’re told this is just the common folks expressing their hatred for America and their love of the mullahs, you’re being conned by people who know there’s one born every minute.

Rand Paul is such a one.

As for diplomacy, it may be the best thing that ever happened that the illusion of diplomacy with Iran is now exposed for what it always was. The nuclear deal negotiated by Obama and Kerry was terrible on the merits, and made worse by the predelictions of those two fools. But you can never get a good deal with Iran on anything because Iran can’t be trusted.

So Paul may wish with all his heart that we could have gone back and negotiated a better nuclear deal with Iran, but that was never going to happen. A “better deal” on paper would have brought the same result in real life: Iran pursuing nuclear weapons and spreading terrorism across the region. It’s what this regime does.

Does Rand Paul have a point? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 25% (1 Votes) 75% (3 Votes)

Better to shatter the illusion and let the world see what Iran really is.

Yes, just as we talked about on Monday, fighting back against killers always escalates things. It raises the risk of more attacks. But you can’t sit back and do nothing forever when you’re already being attacked, because you fear “escalation.” At some point, you have to make the enemy pay a price for what it’s doing, and that’s what Trump did with the killing of Soleimani.

If Paul hates that diplomacy with Iran is dead, he needs to come to terms with the fact that it was a fool’s errand to begin with. That’s what he should hate.