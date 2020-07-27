A&E hints it's open to LivePD return; viewership down by almost half since show was canceled

Could LivePD be coming back after all?

If there’s any justice, the show would come back on a rival network of A&E, and finish that cabal of cowards off for good. But any return would be welcome. And with A&E’s overall rating now circling the toilet bowl in the aftermath of LivePD’s cancellation, the network has indicated it’s leaving the door ever-so-slightly open to bringing the show back:

When A&E canceled “Live PD,” the network said: “This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on ‘Live PD.’ Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil-rights leaders as well as police departments.”

The franchise’s fan base—the self-dubbed “Live PD Nation”—has been very active on social media, encouraging a boycott of the network until the programs are returned, which A&E hasn’t ruled out. “We are continuing to listen to both community leaders and ‘Live PD’ fans to find a way to serve both moving forward,” A&E said in its statement to the Journal.

The only way to serve LivePD fans is to bring back LivePD. A&E has to know that. The fact that A&E even hinted as much in a statement to the Wall Street Journal indicates the network realizes what a colossal mistake it made.

How colossal? A&E’s entire viewership has fallen by half since LivePD was cancelled. That’s for several reasons. First, during the weekend, LivePD would often fill the network’s entire program schedule from as early as noon until past midnight – between reruns of earlier episodes and that night’s new live episode beginning at 9 p.m.

The ratings for these showings was consistently phenomenal. Also, A&E had also commissioned two successful spinoffs: Live PD: Police Patrol and LivePD Presents PD Cam. These shows aired during the week and were also very popular. When A&E panicked in the face of the anti-police riots, it canceled all three shows. Just like that. It left a programming hole you can’t fill with cooking and home improvement shows, as the subsequent ratings have proven.

Although A&E tried telling the Journal it will come up with some other smash hit to get the ratings back, that’s not the sort of thing you can do just because you decide you want to. LivePD was a unique combination of excellent execution meeting demand for a certain kind of programming. It was a daring idea – cameras broadcasting unscripted police patrol activity live? – that could have been a disaster. It could have been boring. It could have nothing but constant array of dry traffic stops.

But it wasn’t. The studio hosts were great. The officers on camera were great. The action was always interesting. The show worked and people loved it.

Then the angriest anti-police voices suddenly became dominant in the nation’s discourse, and A&E got scared and pulled the plug on the whole thing. It is now paying the price it richly deserves for such cowardice.

The question is: If A&E brings LivePD back, will it be the real LivePD? If you’re trying to find a way to make all this palatable to the defund-the-police crowd, I don’t see how that’s going to work. No one wants to watch Sean “Sticks” Larkin mouthing politically correct bromides while Tom Morris Jr. encourages thugs to burn down a Wendy’s.

A&E is caught between a rock (its present ratings disaster) and a hard place (the desire to appease the cop-hating mob). The solution to this would have been to not cancel LivePD in the first place, but it’s too late for that. The bold move would be to simply bring back the show as it was and tell the mob it will have to deal with it. That is guaranteed to prompt pressure on advertisers to steer clear of the show, and we all know how courageous corporations are in the face of mob pressure.

But the corporations that run A&E, which are Disney and Hearst, aren’t crazy about money-losing enterprises either. Especially when they were making bank a mere few months ago before losing their nerve and pulling the plug on the biggest cash cow they ever had.

Is there a way back for LivePD? Of course there is. Return the show to the airwaves in its original form, and there’s no doubt LivePD Nation will return with it. The question is whether the empty suits at A&E have the courage to do it.