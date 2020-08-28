Violent mob swarms criminal justice reform advocate Rand Paul, who thanks police for saving his life

I’m not entirely sure why Rand Paul seems to trigger lefties and neocons in equal measure. I suppose it’s because the RINOs think he’s a Republican and is therefore supposed to toe their globalist line 100 percent, while the Democrats despise his efforts to rein in federal overreach.

Perhaps it’s because the hard left and big-government right are equivalent in their disdain for the constitutional restrictions Paul champions.

Whatever the reason, his adherence to principle has a habit of infuriating both sides of the aisle. Last night, the rage was inbound from the left. As they were leaving the Republican Convention at the White House, and were walking two blocks back to their hotel, Senator Paul and his wife were surrounded by a mob of so-called “protesters.” The crowd grew as rioters realized who was in their midst, and the goon squad began pushing, shoving and screaming threats.

Police rescued them, but it was clearly a dicey scene and was all caught on film:

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

This morning, Paul appeared on Fox & Friends. During his segment he credited D.C. police with saving his life. Here are the clips, via the ultra-leftist scumbags at Media Matters. They seem to think the whole thing is pretty funny, probably because they’re not smart enough to realize that the violence sweeping the nation is only damaging the Democrats:

paul continues his story, which does not really line up with the “attacked by mob” fox notification i woke up to. but apparently joe biden has made dc too unsafe, or something. pic.twitter.com/79GOGBDvb8 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 28, 2020

If you’ve read anything I’ve ever written, you’re probably aware that I’m a big supporter of Senator Paul. I agree with him 90 percent of the time. Even if I didn’t, I’d still like him because I like principled people, even when we disagree. I’m glad he’s safe and, even though we don’t need one, this should serve as yet another reminder that the radical left has no problem with violence.

Here’s the thing about the left’s mocking reaction to Paul’s situation:

The virulent left created these riots. Their media allies loved the chaos until they figured out it was hurting the Democrats’ 2020 chances. Biden and Harris have now been dragged, kicking and screaming, into offering limp, squishy, flaccid denunciations that avoid assigning any real blame. Virtually every other Democrat remains silent on the issue, and it was completely ignored during their horrible video convention.

Democrats must be forced to own their burning cities.

The violence is unlikely to subside any time soon, and the hour is too late to reject their party’s culpability. Vermin like the Media Matters braintrust can carp all they want, but the damage has been done.