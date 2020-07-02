Virginia Democrats: Y'know, assaulting a police officer really shouldn't be a felony

We’ve seen an awful lot of stupidity emanate from the “defund the police” movement. The left should be trying to repair the legitimate problems within our nation’s law enforcement community. We all should. Instead, they’ve settled upon a chaotic mish-mash of recrimination, elimination and violent escalation.

Today’s example of anti-cop insanity comes to us from Virginia. There, Senate Democrats have issued a set of proposals they call the “Senate Democratic Caucus Police Reform and Criminal Justice Equity Plan.”

Some things, like prohibiting no-knock warrants are oft-suggested and embraced by lefties and civil libertarians alike. Other suggestions, like banning sex with individuals arrested by law enforcement, are no-brainers that you can’t believe aren’t already in place. However, at least one item is raising eyebrows.

Right now, it’s a felony to assault a police officer in Virginia. Democrats would like to lower it to a misdemeanor:

According to a document shared by multiple local reporters and retweeted by the Virginia Senate Democrats, the proposals include downgrading the charge of assault on a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor. TRENDING: Breaking: Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI “The Senate Democratic Caucus has led and is continuing to conduct a series of community conversations to discuss these issues and we have heard from the public that now is not the time for studies or delay and that changes must be made during our Special Session,” says the document, which is titled, “Senate Democratic Caucus Police Reform and Criminal Justice Equity Plan.” It goes on to say, “We will continue to take public input and work with stakeholders, the House of Delegates, state agencies, and Governor Northam to refine these measures over the next 60 days.” Currently, assaulting an officer is a Class 6 felony with a minimum penalty of six months in jail and a maximum of five years. Misdemeanors carry a one-year maximum and no minimum.

So, while they make citizens less safe by defunding law enforcement, Democrats also want to make police officers less safe by reducing the penalties for assault. It’s a left-wing double-whammy.

Here’s the complete list of proposals:

1. Bringing Equity to Virginia Policing

● Prohibit No Knock Warrants (Breonna Taylor)

● Ban Sex With Individuals Arrested by Law Enforcement

● Prohibit Hiring of Officers Fired or Resigned During Use of Force Investigations

● Create a Decertification Procedure for Law Enforcement Officers

● Ban chokeholds and strangleholds (George Floyd)

● Require Attempts at De-escalation Prior to Use of Force

● Require Warnings Before Shots Fired

● Require Law Enforcement to Exhaust All Other Means Prior to Shooting

● Create Duty to Intervene by Fellow Law Enforcement Officers

● Prohibit Shooting at Moving Motor Vehicles

● Require Departments to Create a Use of Force Continuum

● Require Comprehensive Reporting by All Law Enforcement Agencies Including Use of Force Data

● Defelonize Assault on Law Enforcement Officer (Return to Misdemeanor Offense)

● Cancel HB599 Funding (Virginia supplemental funding for local police departments) After Local Police Have Disproportionate Use of Force Incidents In their Jurisdiction

2. Expand Local Authority to Respond to Mental Health and Regulate Law Enforcement

● Create Local Authority for a Marcus Alert System – System to Report Acute Mental Health Crises

● Create Local Option for Citizen Review Board Empowered to Investigate, Fire and/or Discipline Officers

3. Restore Courts’ and Prosecutors’ Flexibility to Effect Mercy

● Confirm Prosecutors’ Authority to Drop Charges

● Enhance Courts’ Ability to Expunge Charges for Dismissed Charges, Substance Convictions and Pardoned Offenses

4. Reduce Racial Profiling Opportunities for Law Enforcement

● Prohibit Searches of Person or Vehicle Based on Odor of Marijuana Without Probable Cause for Other Offenses

● Prohibit Stops for Equipment Violations Not Covered by State Vehicle Inspection

● Secondary Offense For Dangling Objects, Extinguished Tag Light, Tinted Windows or Loud Exhaust

5. Restore Equity to the Sentencing Process

● Jury Sentencing Only at Option of the Accused

● Eliminate Commonwealth’s Right to Demand Jury Trial When Jury Trials Suspended for State of Emergency

● Require Agencies to Determine Cost Savings for Introduced Criminal Justice Legislation

6. Restore Equity to the Virginia Prison System

● Allow Earned Sentence Credit for Good Behavior During Prison

● Create Discretion for Compassionate Release for Terminally Ill or Permanently Disabled Prisoners