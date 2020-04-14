Virginia pastor who held packed service on March 22 in defiance of shutdown order dies from COVID-19

Everything about this is terrible, particularly the fact that Bishop Gerald Glenn lost his life.

Coming in second is the fact that some of the media and other secular types are using Glenn’s death to mock the idea that God has power of the virus or anything else. Check this headline from the Washington Post: “Prominent Virginia pastor who said ‘God is larger than this dreaded virus’ dies of covid-19”

Here’s a pro tip: When the media puts something like that in quotes, especially in a headline, they want you to know they think the statement they’re quoting is ridiculous and deserving of mockery. Especially in a case like this. They’re using Bishop Glenn’s death as an object lesson to attack the idea that God is sovereign over anything (or that He even exists).

When people take a risk based on their faith and it ends up not working out, secular voices love to crow about it. That is not to say Bishop Glenn made a wise decision by holding services, even though we can’t say for sure that’s where he contracted the virus. I am sure he thought he was taking a bold stand for his faith, but he paid an awful price for it:

The Bishop had held a service on March 22, where in a sermon given to a crowd of congregants he said, “I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus,” according to CBS affiliate WTVR. The next day, Virginia banned gatherings of 10 or more, but had already been encouraging social distancing. Virginia did not issue a stay-at-home order until a week later, and has seen at least 149 COVID-19 related deaths.

Let there be no doubt: God is bigger than this virus. God is sovereign over everything that happens, including this. But it can go on only within the limits and restraints He puts on it. It’s easy to ask why He would allow this to spread at all, but I think people would be astonished to learn how many horrible threats to the world – let alone to individuals – are stamped out every day by God’s mercy, which is entirely undeserved by any of us.

The typical atheist argument is: “I can’t believe in a God who would allow a virus like this to hurt so many people.” The response is simply that we have no idea how many other viruses God has never allowed to see the light of day, and if He decided in this case to let one flourish, it’s because God understands things we don’t about the state of the world and what needs to happen.

Those of us who know our Bibles know that God has inflicted the world with plagues in the past and He will do so again in the future. It’s part of a complex sequence of events by which He is purging the world of sin redeeming back to Him as many of us as possible. Yes, it’s costing people their lives and robbing people of their loved ones, but the next day of life is not guaranteed to anyone.

So Bishop Glenn is certainly correct to say that God is bigger than the virus. But does that mean he was right to hold the service?

I don’t think so. Our church has been holding services online for the past several weeks, as have most churches across the country. Of course we miss seeing everyone, but the preaching of the Word is just as powerful as it’s ever been. We’ve even seen a silver lining in that we’ve been able to tune in to services of two or three different churches on the same Sunday morning as opposed to just one.

This virus is not stopping God from getting the Gospel to the people, even if they can’t gather in person.

And if you think we’re demonstrating a lack of faith by staying at home, let me pose this question to you: In November 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a man walked into First Baptist Church and murdered 26 people in a mass shooting. Now consider, what if the pastor had gotten an advance warning that this man would be showing up armed with the intention of killing everyone there. And let’s say the pastor had a way of warning everyone not to show up because it wasn’t safe.

Should he do so? Most people would say of course he would. Would it represent a lack of faith to issue the warning? Of course not, because we’re not to test God by ignoring obvious signs of danger, and by failing to take the steps He’s made possible for us to take in order to protect people.

Large gatherings at this moment in time represent a lethal danger. You can say God won’t let anything happen to you when you’re in church. But you can also say God’s made the information available to you so you can use your head and take the obvious precautions.

The way we have to worship right now is not usual, just as the same is true for work and all kinds of things. But thank God for giving us the technology to stay connected to each other throughout this pandemic.

I think Bishop Glenn acted out of what he thought was faith in action. But I think he miscalculated. I think he should have seen that even if the church couldn’t meet in person, it could still preach the Gospel and impact people’s lives, and that he could do all that while still protecting the lives of his members.

And his own life, of course, which he might still have today if he’d thought about this a little differently.

I’ve had it with this lockdown and I want it over yesterday. I want to go back to church and back to Tiger games, and I want to see my daughter back in my office with me. But I’m not going to force any of that before it’s safe. That’s my act of faith. Making the sacrifices necessary today so we can all be together when the time is right.

God is bigger than the virus, and He’s sovereign over all this. We are not. Be safe.