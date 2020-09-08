As the vote-by-mail fiasco looms, courts are throwing out multiple state laws on absentee ballot deadlines

Democrats want widespread mail-in voting this year, and the media breathlessly informs us that there is no potential for problems with this.

Tell that to the people who enforce state laws on mail-in voting, or are trying to. Democrats are not satisfied to simply have everyone mail in their ballots. They’re also going to court everywhere so they can challenge state laws that impose reasonable deadlines for when the ballots have to be received.

You might think, if Election Day is November 3, ballots would need to be received by November 3. You might especially think this because there are laws in many states that explicitly say this.

Well. One thing Democrats know is that no law is really impenetrable. All you need to do is find a friendly judge who’s willing to toss the law out, and they’re getting pretty busy – and having no small measure of success – doing just that:

Last Monday a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction that orders Georgia officials to count all ballots postmarked by Election Day, even if they don’t show up until three days later. The suit was filed by the New Georgia Project, a group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams. The judge expressed a reluctance to “interfere with Georgia’s statutory election machinery,” but she concluded that “the risk of disenfranchisement is great.”

TRENDING: Panicky pharmaceutical companies: We promise! We won’t rush a vaccine just because Trump wants us to!

Similar litigation is taking place across the country. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court last Tuesday accepted a lawsuit filed by the state Democratic Party, and officials suggested last month in a separate case that ballots be counted if they arrive by Nov. 6, even if the postmark is missing or illegible. In Ohio, the League of Women Voters is challenging the process for verifying signatures. Minnesota has waived its rule that absentee ballots must be signed by a witness, and the state Supreme Court is weighing an appeal of that suspension, brought by President Trump’s campaign.

This being 2020, no one knows what the rules will be. Long-established rules in just about every state are now subject to being thrown out in favor of whatever Democrats seem to want in the moment. The one pattern that emerges is that Republicans want to enforce the laws on the books and Democrats want to throw them out.

Why?

Recent polls have shown that people who plan to vote by mail overwhelmingly support Joe Biden, while people who plan to show up and vote in person overwhelmingly support President Trump. Get ready for Democrats to claim “every vote was not counted” even if some of the votes aren’t counted because the voter missed the clearly understood legal deadline.

Do you plan to vote by mail? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (26 Votes)

Imagine if a bunch of Trump voters showed up on Wednesday – the day after the election – and demanded to be allowed to vote in person. Such a request would be laughed out of the building, of course, because there’s a day to vote and after that you missed your chance. There is no reason the same requirement should not apply to mail-in voting. You know when Election Day is. If you’re going to send in your ballot by mail, what’s stopping you from requesting it weeks, or even months, in advance so you can be sure you get it in on time?

Maybe Democrats figure procrastinators and others who can’t be bothered to plan ahead are likely to be voting for them.

You’re probably not going to be criticized much for advocating that we make it as easy as possible for people to vote. But it’s already pretty easy to vote, and it’s possible to make it too easy. That’s why most states require your ballot to be received, not merely postmarked, by Election Day. That’s when the votes are counted. If that’s too hard for you to do, maybe you shouldn’t vote by mail. There are 13 hours in the day when you can vote in person, and if you don’t have a car it’s easy to get a ride. On Election Day there are many organizations who will pick you up and take you there for free.

But now we’ve reached the point where no one is sure what the rules will be in multiple states, and we’re likely to have lawsuits filed even after the vote, which holds out the prospect of us not knowing who actually won the election for weeks on end, while a myriad of courts decide each of these individual cases – in effect, deciding at the judicial level who the next president will be.

Or we could just vote according to the clear and established rules we already have. But if we do that, Donald Trump might win. No amount of chaos would appear to be too much if that’s what it takes to prevent such a nightmare in the minds of the left.