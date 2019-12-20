After voting no on impeachment, Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew switches to GOP

Not a huge surprise of course because we’ve heard speculation about it all week. His staff basically quit on him because they’re all Democrats and they knew what was coming.

Today he made it official:

The congressman, one of just a few Democrats who voted against impeaching Trump on Wednesday, explained his reason for the party switch. “This is just a better fit for me,” he said. “There were other times in my life when I thought about this.”

Trump and Van Drew shook hands, with Trump calling him a “tremendous asset to the party,” and telling Van Drew “I’m with you all the way.”

“I’m with you,” Van Drew said in response.

TRENDING: Media Continues To Push Their Own Impeachment Agenda

Being with Trump is surely a new stance for Van Drew. At least if you believe this report from The Daily Beast, Van Drew was “almost obsessively anti-Trump” as recently as weeks ago. He was, however, vehemently anti-impeachment because he was convinced it would boost Trump’s chances of re-election.

Something doesn’t quite add up here. If you’re against impeaching Trump because you don’t want him re-elected, then what’s the big idea joining Trump’s party and assuring the president you’re on his team?

According to Van Drew, he simply did a lot of soul-searching and decided the Republican Party was a better fit for him at this point in his life – particularly after the sham we’ve seen Democrats perpetrate these last several months. That’s easy to understand. In fact, it’s hard to understand why more of them didn’t feel the same way.

Van Drew’s district went very slightly for Trump in 2016, but it went blue in five of the last seven elections, usually by sizeable numbers. Trump in 2016 and Bush in 2004 each took it by small margins. Van Drew is in his first term, and he won 53-45 even as Trump was winning his district 50-46. It’s certainly not inconceivable that Van Drew could have kept winning there as a Democrat.

Will Jeff Van Drew be an asset to the Republican Party? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (3 Votes) 25% (1 Votes)

But he might have believed he couldn’t win there in 2020 if he voted for impeachment. And he might have thought he’d be a pariah forever as a Democrat after voting against impeachment. Or he might have decided Ronald Reagan was our nation’s greatest president, that tax rates are too high, regulation is too burdensome and that free markets are the best way to achieve prosperity.

Let’s see how he votes. And let’s pay attention to whether he really seems to mean it, or has become a sudden convert out of necessity.

Either way, Nancy Pelosi has one less soldier in her platoon today, so the Democrats’ impeachment-fueled losses have already started.