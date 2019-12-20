SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

After voting no on impeachment, Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew switches to GOP

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 20, 2019 at 5:00am
Print

Not a huge surprise of course because we’ve heard speculation about it all week. His staff basically quit on him because they’re all Democrats and they knew what was coming.

Today he made it official:

The congressman, one of just a few Democrats who voted against impeaching Trump on Wednesday, explained his reason for the party switch. “This is just a better fit for me,” he said. “There were other times in my life when I thought about this.”

Trump and Van Drew shook hands, with Trump calling him a “tremendous asset to the party,” and telling Van Drew “I’m with you all the way.”

“I’m with you,” Van Drew said in response.

TRENDING: Media Continues To Push Their Own Impeachment Agenda

Being with Trump is surely a new stance for Van Drew. At least if you believe this report from The Daily Beast, Van Drew was “almost obsessively anti-Trump” as recently as weeks ago. He was, however, vehemently anti-impeachment because he was convinced it would boost Trump’s chances of re-election.

Something doesn’t quite add up here. If you’re against impeaching Trump because you don’t want him re-elected, then what’s the big idea joining Trump’s party and assuring the president you’re on his team?

According to Van Drew, he simply did a lot of soul-searching and decided the Republican Party was a better fit for him at this point in his life – particularly after the sham we’ve seen Democrats perpetrate these last several months. That’s easy to understand. In fact, it’s hard to understand why more of them didn’t feel the same way.

Van Drew’s district went very slightly for Trump in 2016, but it went blue in five of the last seven elections, usually by sizeable numbers. Trump in 2016 and Bush in 2004 each took it by small margins. Van Drew is in his first term, and he won 53-45 even as Trump was winning his district 50-46. It’s certainly not inconceivable that Van Drew could have kept winning there as a Democrat.

Will Jeff Van Drew be an asset to the Republican Party?

But he might have believed he couldn’t win there in 2020 if he voted for impeachment. And he might have thought he’d be a pariah forever as a Democrat after voting against impeachment. Or he might have decided Ronald Reagan was our nation’s greatest president, that tax rates are too high, regulation is too burdensome and that free markets are the best way to achieve prosperity.

Let’s see how he votes. And let’s pay attention to whether he really seems to mean it, or has become a sudden convert out of necessity.

Either way, Nancy Pelosi has one less soldier in her platoon today, so the Democrats’ impeachment-fueled losses have already started.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







It's lit! Christianity Today calls for Trump's removal; Franklin Graham offers take-no-prisoners response
After voting no on impeachment, Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew switches to GOP
The outrage over Trump joking John Dingell might be in Hell is as phony as a thing can be
VIDEO: Mitch McConnell takes to Senate floor, rips impeachment to threads
Federal appeals court: Yep, now that the tax penalty is gone, the ObamaCare individual mandate is unconstitutional
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×