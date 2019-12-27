Wages for nonsupervisory workers rising at the fastest rate in 10 years

What was that about how the Trump economic expansion only means “the rich are getting richer” and it’s exacerbating “income inequality”?

This is always the complain you hear from Democrats. They’ll complain there aren’t enough jobs until job creation is so strong they can’t deny it. Then they’ll complain that they’re all “burger-flipping jobs”. When that’s also shown to be nonsense, they’ll claim wage growth isn’t keeping up with job growth. Thus: “People are working harder for less money!”

We’ve been saying for two years that, while wages are often a lagging indicator, it’s inevitable in this tight a labor market that wages would rise. They have to, because with such a low labor participation rate, that’s what it takes to lure people back into the workforce. There was never a chance this wouldn’t happen. It was just a matter of how and when.

Well the when is now, and the how is the best wage growth in a decade:

Wages for the typical worker—nonsupervisory employees who account for 82% of the workforce—are rising at the fastest rate in more than a decade, a sign that the labor market has tightened sufficiently to convey bigger pay increases to lower-paid employees. Gains for those workers have accelerated much of this year, a time when the unemployment rate fell to a half-century low. A short supply of workers, increased poaching and minimum-wage increases have helped those nearer to the bottom of the pay scale.

Pay for the bottom 25% of wage earners rose 4.5% in November from a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Wages for the top 25% of earners rose 2.9%. Similarly, the Atlanta Fed found wages for low-skilled workers have accelerated since early 2018, and last month matched the pace of high-skill workers for the first time since 2010.

This is bad news for the mainstream media, who’ve been on a campaign in recent days to say the 2017 tax cut was a failure that broke all its promises, and that only the rich benefited.

Wages are rising for several reasons. The most obvious is simply supply-and-demand. There are more companies in need of workers than there are available workers, so companies have to be willing to offer more to lure people into their employment. Another factor is that companies have more capital to spend because they’re now paying only 21 percent in federal taxes as opposed to 35 percent prior to the tax cut. They’re investing that extra capital wherever it makes the most sense, but it’s clear that in many cases they need to spend it to boost their workforces.

Most notable here is that workers in the bottom 25 percent are seeing as much of an increase as those in the top 25 percent. These are the least-skilled workers, and in many cases we’re talking about people who haven’t been in the workforce for a long time. They’re being rewarded by the simple fact that companies need them, and they’ve already exhausted the supply of more experienced people.

This is one of the reasons America’s economic expansion continues. GDP measures productivity, and in order to remain productive you need people working. As the workforce participation rate rises, the capacity of companies to remain productive will be sustained or even boosted, and we’ll be able to keep growing even after the Obama crew insisted less-than-2-percent growth was the “new normal”.

So I hope everyone enjoys their higher wages. And I hope they understand why they’re getting them. Not just next November, but in their day-to-day lives as well. When you’ve got something to offer that people need, you can do well. America will be better off as more workers figure that out and proceed accordingly.