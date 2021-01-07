If You Want to Change What’s Wrong, Understand: Shame Does Not Work

No one can fail to understand why people are upset about the events going on in our country. The discussions on social media reflect that, and emotions are running high.

But something is very wrong.

I’m not one to give advice on politics as it’s not something I practice very much. But I can tell you what I do study closely: Neurology. And there’s something I’ve been learning that is weighing heavily on my heart. It ties into our politics and how we’re treating people.

That something is this: Shame does not work.

Physiologically, when we feel shame, the centers of our brain that have to do with learning shut down. The amygdala cascades the brain with adrenaline and norepinephrine, shutting down our learning centers and putting us in survival pathways.

TRENDING: IRS Confirms Some Americans Won't Get a Second Stimulus Check, Will Now Need To File Claim Form

Now as a person who has learned a lot about trauma, I can tell you the survival methods are these: Fight, flight, freeze and fawn.

The feeling of shame literally robs the brain of the energy it needs to do any type of changing.

I am seeing this nonstop in today’s politics. People are shaming us and you and everyone listening or reading.

From both the left and the right, and all the trolls online, it is non-stop shame.

Are you ready to shelve the shame and embrace the love? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (1 Votes) 50% (1 Votes)

“How dare we not care about people and their health care. SHAME ON YOU.”

“At least we’re not doing _____ like them. SHAME.”

When we have made a mistake or when they have made a mistake. . .

When we have said something we shouldn’t have, or when they have said something they shouldn’t have. . .

This isn’t about letting ourselves or them off the hook. Accountability is very important and needs to be addressed.

RELATED: Pro Surfer Captured on Video Saving Life of Swimmer Caught in Ocean Current

But you know what does not work? Proven, by science, does not work? Shame.

The only alternative? Let me throw this out there. It’s written in the Bible. It’s tossed around by the people who ascribe godlike power to the “universe”. It’s even mentioned by those who don’t believe in anything but have the inherent knowledge with which we’re all born. That alternative. . . is kindness. It’s love.

Kindness and love, unlike shame, turn on the learning centers of the brain. It bathes our system with dopamine and gives us the resources we need to change. Our brain is malleable. Science has proven this. Change is possible! But it requires constant practice. Constant, repetitive practice. Of love. In the Bible it is mentioned non-stop.

If we want to make lasting changes in this world, we are not going to get there by shaming others, letting others shame us or shaming ourselves. We are not going to get there through anger. We are only going to get there through what the Bible teaches us and through what science affirms.

We are only going to get there through kindness and love. That is what will make a change. That is literally what will change our brains.

Love is what makes the change.

Stop shaming your neighbors. Stop shaming yourself. Stop reading and listening to people shaming other people. Practice this and learn through history. Practice love. Loving yourself and loving your neighbor. Do not give in to the evils of this world. And forgive those who do, for they know not what they do. Love them anyway. Because that is what will change us. Not shame.

This is hopeful news. I hope you’ll put in some effort to practice this today.