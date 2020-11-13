I Want to Visit the Office of the President-Elect, But I Can't Seem to Find It Anywhere

Joe Biden isn’t the first to use it. Donald Trump used it. It may have started with Barack Obama. That’s the first time I remember seeing it.

It’s that flashy seal they use when they’ve won the election (apparently anyway) but they haven’t taken office yet. It proclaims: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT-ELECT.

Now that sounds like an interesting place. You don’t actually have a real job yet. You don’t have any power. You’re not yet drawing a federal salary. But you get an office?

What is this office like? How big is it? Who goes there? Does it have a coffee-maker? A conference room? Is it considered a faux pas for Biden to put his feet up on the desk in the Office of the President-Elect?

Does Biden collect the perfumes of women he’s sniffed so he can remember those moments while sitting in the Office of the President-Elect?

TRENDING: Justice Alito: No Way Are We Allowing These COVID Restrictions To Stick Around

Oh, and would it be safe to assume they’re doing a short-term lease deal on the furniture, since he won’t need it after January 20?

I want to visit the Office of the President-Elect and get these answers for myself. But where can I find it?

I tried to Google but it produced no address. My GPS was stumped. I called information to get the phone number, and there is no listing. I went to Joe Biden’s Facebook page thinking he might list the address of the Office of the President-Elect. It looks like he’s still using his basement.

Is that the Office of the President-Elect? Joe Biden’s basement? Could we just keep him down there?

Do you think the Office of the President-Elect is some sweet digs? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Also: Since a lot of Biden’s COVID advisors seem to think we should go back into nationwide lockdown, isn’t there something very COVID-spready about letting the president-elect have an office at all?

But it appears the questions are all for naught. There is no such office. The big logo and schnazzy seal are representative of something as fake as Biden’s college stories, or his plagiarized speeches, or his nonsense tale of how his first wife died. He holds no office. He has no office. He is a guy who’s waiting to hear for sure that he got a job he can’t start until January, and right now he can’t do anything but talk.

There is no reason he couldn’t give his press conferences and speeches with no seal on the podium and no logo on the wall behind him. This would be an honest presentation of Joe Biden, circa November 2020. But such an honest presentation of Joe Biden would be the first in history, so that’s why we’re being told of a phony office with a phony logo, all for a man who has made phoniness the lynchpin of a 47-year political career.

I did all that damn knocking for nothing.