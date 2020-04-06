The other war we must (and will) win: Capitalism vs. socialism

The coronavirus crisis is pushing more people into poverty and desperation, causing more people to look to government for solutions, and causing some people to put civil liberties on hold.

Some of that is unavoidable at the moment, but these conditions should not be allowed to persist long-term. The Democrats and the liberals outside of government are trying to leverage this crisis into realizing their vision of more government, higher taxes and more federal control of our lives.

Whenever the president says we have to defeat this war against the coronavirus and reopen the economy, the liberal media’s headline is that the president cares more about the economy than people dying.

That’s a lie!

We have to win both wars, and it’s a false premise that we have to abandon capitalism to defeat this pandemic. Indeed, we need the strength of the capitalist free market more than ever now.

When a liberal reporter wants to know why President Trump does not invoke the Defense Production Act across the nation for every business, that reporter and others do not understand how a businessman will approach problem-solving compared to the way a politician would do it.

A businessman president is always looking for a targeted approach, whereas a politician wants a heavy-handed government approach.

The heavy-handed government approach always leads to socialism, and it takes decades for many people to realize it was a mistake.

Cuba and Venezuela are the most vivid examples. In both cases, socialism has reached its inevitable conclusion – a dictator who has destroyed democratic institutions and ended real freedom, because socialism requires tight government control of everyone’s decisions and that is simply incompatible with freedom as we know it in this country.

Democrats are trying to push this president into making wrong decisions, in order to totally tank our economy. Good news! The president is not falling for the criticism and the bad advice. He understands the capitalist private sector, operating in a free market and driven by the pursuit of profit, is the best partner he can have in the fight against this pandemic. Your average politician, who has probably never owned or operated a business, more than likely does not understand that.

It’s a good thing our president is not your average politician, and understands we are fighting two wars.

We will win both wars.