A warning to conservatives: Don't let the riots become an excuse not to address the problem

On Tuesday and Wednesday I was struck by the rare moment of bipartisan consensus we had reached, albeit for a horrible reason: No one disagreed that the police killing of George Floyd was horrendous and indefensible. The facts, and the way to understand them, were so clear and unmistakable that it seemed we had a rare major news development that wouldn’t cause us to fight with each other.

We could all see it the same way. We could all mourn the victim and condemn the perpetrators. We could all agree that this sort of thing had no place in American society. It would not devolve into a red/blue pissing match.

I should have known it wouldn’t last. We’re still living with a disease that turned into a red/blue pissing match. Why should an instance of police brutality – even one no one was defending or even really debating – be any different?

I guess it’s just our nature. But without a doubt, it was the riots that caused the dividing lines to be drawn. Most of the right focused entirely on condemning the looting and the violence. Much of the left responded by accusing the right of caring more about retailers than about black men’s lives.

And just like that we were fighting again.

I could do an entire column about what a cheap shot the left is taking here – as if it’s not possible to be horrified by Floyd’s death but also understand it’s not right to loot stores. But instead, I want to address the people on “my side” as it were, because I’m afraid this is going to become a trap we regret falling into.

There are fellow countrymen of ours we should be listening to right now. I introduced you to one of them earlier. It tends to be our instinct on the right to defend police officers against charges of racist brutality. I have frequently done so, as I have often found the facts of a given situation didn’t justify what officers were accused of. I will continue to do so in the future when I believe the facts warrant it.

But without leaning on tired “few bad apples” cliches, let’s acknowledge what’s obvious: There are bad people who have somehow managed to get on and stay on police forces. Some of them may be racists. Some of them may just be jerks. But they are trusted with the authority and the means by which to use force against the citizenry, and too many of them do so in irresponsible and unacceptable ways.

We also have to acknowledge this: For every black suspect who genuinely resisted arrest or got tackled after trying to flee, there are thousands of innocent black people who are afraid the same thing could happen to them for little more than being black. I’m sure the solution of a lot of white people is, “Tell them they’re wrong.” I don’t think that’s going to solve anything.

Not every black person who fears for his or her own life, or for the lives of their children, is engaged in criminal activity. Most are not. Most have heard far too many stories of situations that got completely out of control and wonder if it will some day happen to them too. The fact that they feel afraid should not be disregarded by people who think it’s their job to smugly reassure them that if they’re not doing anything wrong they have nothing to fear.

What was George Floyd doing wrong? What was Ahmaud Arbery doing wrong? Quite possibly nothing at all, and certainly nothing that justified their being killed. I am sure that there will be justice in each case, if justice means the guilty parties will be convicted and sent to prison. But I think the justice black people want is for the nation at large to be committed to systemic changes that render incidents like this unimaginable.

I don’t think that’s too much to ask. But it’s less likely to be successful if conservatives don’t take part in the effort, and that’s what I’m afraid will happen if we decide condemning the rioters is our escape hatch to avoid the real issue.

What we don’t need is another one of those “national conversations on race” in which only one side is really allowed to talk, and everyone else is just lectured. We also don’t need to let police-hating politicians place all kinds of unreasonable restrictions on the right of police officers to use force when they really need to – whether to subdue a suspect or to save their own lives.

That’s what I’m afraid will happen here if we abdicate this topic. Not every seven seconds of disturbing video proves wrongdoing by a cop like the video of Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd did. But many such videos are sure to surface, and the media will treat each one of them as if they’re exactly what we saw last week. Most of the time when officers use force, they are following their training and their actions are ultimately vindicated. I don’t want them afraid to do what they have to do, and put their own lives at greater risk than they already are, for fear of every news camera that might be in the area.

But that is going to be hard to avoid if departments don’t root out the Derek Chauvins within their midsts, and don’t reach out to minority communities to let them know they are valued and respected, and that this is a priority.

There’s a large community of Americans that is hurting. They feel slandered and disrespected. It’s not enough for any one person to say, “Well I don’t know what they’re talking about because I don’t see them that way.” When someone is hurting, you don’t just keep shuffling along because you’re not the one who hurt them. You try to help.

I think it would be amazing if those of us who support the police the most were also the people who cared the most about those who feel they have something to fear from the police, and helped facilitate the dialogue and understanding that could help heal those wounds.

Putting all your focus on the rioters will cause you to miss the hurt of the people who really matter here. So don’t do that. This problem needs to be solved. Do you think the solution will be a good one if it’s left to the political left and their media allies? Then don’t disengage.

When I see what happened to George Floyd, what I see is a fallen brother, because Floyd was my brother in Christ. I didn’t know him, but I expect to meet him in the Kingdom and embrace him there. Neither of us will care much about race then, because it’s not what makes us brothers. What makes us brothers is that we are both precious in the sight of God.

I want the people on “my side” to see those who are upset in that same way now.