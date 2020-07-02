Washington D.C. government to Redskins: You can't play in a stadium here unless you change your name

I don’t know why the Redskins would want to bother. If forced wokeness is going to be a condition upon returning to the city whose name the team bears, it’s going to continue to be a condition with everything moving forward.

From 1961 through 1996, the Redskins played at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. They moved in 1997 to what is now FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, and that’s been their home ever since. For whatever reason, the Redskins are now showing an interest in returning to Washington D.C. and to RFK, but it doesn’t sound like city leaders want the team back as much as they want to make virtue-signaling proclamations:

The team is looking to move to a new stadium in the near future and the potential of moving to RFK Stadium in D.C. hinges on the organization’s willingness to change its name, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Government officials echoed the same message.

“I call on Dan Snyder once again to face that reality, since he does still desperately want to be in the nation’s capital,” D.C.’s nonvoting House Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton said. “He has got a problem he can’t get around — and he particularly can’t get around it today, after the George Floyd killing.”

D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio agreed with Norton.

“There is no viable path, locally or federally, for the Washington football team to return to Washington, D.C., without first changing the team name,” he said.

So let me see if I have this straight: Because George Floyd was killed, an NFL football team can’t keep the nickname it’s had since 1933. George Floyd is thought to have maybe been killed because he was black. The Redskins’ name has nothing whatsoever to do with black people or with killing anyone.

Sure. I completely see the connection.

The woke left has been all over Daniel Snyder to change the team’s name for years. He’s steadfastly refused to do so. There’s not much Snyder has done right in 21 years as the Redskins’ owner, but refusing to cave to this absurd demand is to his credit. The Redskins’ name came about at a time when many high schools, colleges and pro sports teams everywhere were taking on Indian names – because the association with Native Americans in general, or with specific tribes in particular, spoke to ferocity and bravery. These are usually traits you look for in sports teams.

We’re all familiar with the Golden State Warriors, the Atlanta Braves, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chicago Blackhawks and many others. Here in Michigan we have colleges who culled their team names from individual tribes, like the Central Michigan Chippewas and – at one time – the Eastern Michigan Hurons. (I don’t know who it was at EMU that thought “Eagles” would be an improvement, but whoever it was should be fired.)

The Cleveland Indians are somewhat more controversial, mainly because of the cartoonish Chief Wahoo logo that’s now been retired. But none of these teams took on these names to make fun of Native Americans. Why would you name yourself after something you view with mockery?

The name-change demand might have some credibility if massive numbers of Native Americans were upset about the name and wanted it changed. But aside from a few vocal activists, that has never been the case. The Redskins are an issue with the politicall correct left, not with the broad Native American community.

Apparently what all this means is that the Redskins will either have to stay at FedEx field, or find a spot for a new stadium in a community that doesn’t value virtue-signaling over economic growth and quality of life.

More to the point: How does it help deliver justice for George Floyd for the Redskins to change their name? How does it help deliver justice for George Floyd if we get rid of Aunt Jemimah, Uncle Ben and the Average White Band?

If what happened to George Floyd is a problem – and clearly it is – then the answer is better policing, getting rid of bad officers and improving relations between police and minority communities. Those steps would actually solve the problem. Forcing football teams to change their names to satisfy preening woke politicians does nothing to make anything better. It only allows the likes of Eleanor Holmes Norton to claim a scalp in the culture war.

But I suppose I’m not allowed to mention scalping.