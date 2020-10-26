Washington Post: You Know, What This Whole Hunter Thing Shows Is That Joe Unconditionally Loves His Son

I have no doubt that Joe Biden sincerely loves his son, and that’s a good thing.

It’s also irrelevant to the reason Hunter Biden is such a topic of discussion at the moment. (I was going to say the reason he’s “in the news” but the media are doing a pretty good job of making sure he’s not in the news.)

We’re talking about Hunter Biden because there is growing evidence that he’s shaking down foreign business interests in exchange for access to his powerful father, who’s taking a cut of the profits in his role as the “big guy.” This may not be illegal, but it’s certainly unseemly and very much a reason to doubt Joe Biden should be trusted with the power of the presidency.

Here’s a clue for the Washington Post and the rest of their fellow travelers in the media: It’s entirely possible to be an attentive and loving father and also involve your son and other family members is sleazy schemes to cash in on your public service notoriety. The latter issue is the one that reflects on Biden’s fitness for the presidency and demands answers right now.

This presents a very difficult problem for the mainstream media. If they take this report seriously and cover it, they damage Biden’s chances of winning the election – and helping Democrats win presidential elections is a never-ending mission for our friends in the Fourth Estates. But if they ignore it completely, they damage their own credibility because people are hearing about it even as they do everything they can to suppress the story.

So what’s a dinosaur media outlet committed to electing Democrats to do? If you’re the Washington Post, no problem. You helpfully explain that all the international influence-peddling and rent-seeking isn’t the real story here. Nope. It’s what an amazingly loving father Joe Biden is:

But as a starting place, we might note that Joe Biden’s response to all of this has been to love his son. Freely, unconditionally. “I’m proud of him. I’m proud of my son,” Biden retorted in the first debate, after the president brought up Hunter’s drug use — which both Bidens have admitted and spoken about. “No one said anything he did was wrong in Ukraine,” he said in the second.

In the miasma of one New York Post article about Hunter, alleged text messages presented as part of the incendiary package instead came across as the tender missives of a worried dad. “Good morning my beautiful son,” Joe allegedly wrote Hunter while the latter was checked into a rehab facility. “I miss you and love you.” According to the alleged texts — whose provenance and authenticity have not been verified by the Bidens or by other news organizations — Hunter worried he would be a drag on his father’s campaign. “Only focus is recovery,” Biden reassured him.

Er, maybe if Hunter focuses solely on recovery instead of inking all those deals with sketchy foreign interests, both he and his father would be much better off.

The mainstream media would be doing its job by asking Biden these questions and by confronting him with the evidence that suggests he is not telling the whole truth here. They are not doing their jobs by attacking the credibility of the New York Post’s reporting while entertaining nonsense notions like the one that claims the whole thing is “Russian disinformation.”

By the way: The media don’t think it’s a big deal that garbage that we know was Russian disinformation was given to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to justify wiretapping Carter Page. Why do they find it necessary to ignore a very big story that comes with no evidence whatsoever of being Russian disinformation?

We all know the answer. Because they want Biden to win the election and they’re doing everything they can to protect him, even to the point of writing stories like the one excerpted above. Don’t you see, America? The corruption and abuse of power don’t really matter here. It’s just all about a father’s love.