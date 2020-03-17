Washington Post: OK fine, Trump didn't dissolve the pandemic response team after all

Now they tell us.

For weeks, the lefty media has been beating this drum – that the White House used to have a “pandemic response team” and that dumb old Donald Trump got rid of the team. Because hey, we never have pandemics! Who needs such a team?

This has been repeated hundreds of times over the course of the past week, everywhere from major newspapers to lefty cable news networks, and in every Democrat campaign rally.

Well. It turns out this story originated with an op-ed in the Washington Post written by one Elizabeth Cameron, who ran the White House pandemic office under Barack Obama. Some sort of change was made to her former domain when Trump took over, and Cameron was apparently butthurt about it. So she fired the shot that Democrats and their media cheerleaders have been riffing off ever since.

One problem: It’s not true.

TRENDING: Thought exercise: What if, two weeks ago, Trump had ordered all the cancellations and distancing?

Very few elements of government are ever disbanded, and it always seems a little suspect to believe that had happened in this case. What does happen, however, is that areas of responsibility are shifted, the names of things are changed and sometimes resources are redirected. Sometimes an independent entity is deemed better housed in a more established agency. These are all fairly rudimentary administrative changes, but to someone who doesn’t know the inner-workings of things, any one such example can come across as a body or agency being “disbanded” or “dissolved” when it fact it just moved down the hall or changed form.

Tim Morrison, former senior director for counterproliferation and biodefense on the National Security Council, felt compelled to offer the Post a rebuttal piece. Morrison was there and knew exactly what happened, and while I’m sure they were reluctant to do it, the Post allowed Morrison to correct the record:

It is true that the Trump administration has seen fit to shrink the NSC staff. But the bloat that occurred under the previous administration clearly needed a correction. Defense Secretary Robert Gates, congressional oversight committees and members of the Obama administration itself all agreed the NSC was too large and too operationally focused (a departure from its traditional role coordinating executive branch activity). As The Post reported in 2015, from the Clinton administration to the Obama administration’s second term, the NSC’s staff “had quadrupled in size, to nearly 400 people.” That is why Trump began streamlining the NSC staff in 2017.

One such move at the NSC was to create the counterproliferation and biodefense directorate, which was the result of consolidating three directorates into one, given the obvious overlap between arms control and nonproliferation, weapons of mass destruction terrorism, and global health and biodefense. It is this reorganization that critics have misconstrued or intentionally misrepresented. If anything, the combined directorate was stronger because related expertise could be commingled.

Should the media stop publishing liberal lies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The reduction of force in the NSC has continued since I departed the White House. But it has left the biodefense staff unaffected — perhaps a recognition of the importance of that mission to the president, who, after all, in 2018 issued a presidential memorandum to finally create real accountability in the federal government’s expansive biodefense system.

S0 the pandemic response team wasn’t dissolved at all. It was reorganized to be more efficient and allow the true experts to have a clearer path to offer their expertise to the president.

The Elizabeth Cameron piece that started this whole narrative was either a complete lie or the work of a person who didn’t know as much as she thought she did about what was really going on.

So now thew record hsa been corrected. But do you really think the original narrative is going to fade away? Do you really think Democrats are going to stop running around claiming Trump “dissolved the pandemic response team” just because it’s patently false?

Of course they won’t, which is why it’s irresponsible for the Washington Post to public claims like this in the first place. They allowed a disgruntled former Obama official to publish a baseless hit piece, and that created a narrative that will long outlast the correction of the record they published yesterday.

RELATED: ISIS warns terrorists to avoid Europe, wash hands, until coronavirus blows over

This is how nonsense takes hold in our political discourse. A lie can get halfway around the world before the truth gets its shoes on. Especially when the media are willing to help give the lie a head start.