Washington Post: World War III is 'seemingly imminent' and it might mean the draft is coming back

Never let reality restrain you from hyperbole, especially when you’re the Washington Post and you’re determined to scare the bejeezus out of people.

The situation with Iran is serious, without a doubt. No one can say for sure what will happen. But there are a lot of reasons to believe all-out war is highly unlikely. Iran really lacks the capacity to take on such a fight, and the United States is more than capable of achieving its military objectives without a ground invasion. There is also zero chance of Iran getting forces here.

So talking about notions like “World War III” – particularly at this early stage – makes you sound pretty hysterical. But hey, if you can scare young people into thinking they’re about to get drafted, you might whip up resentment of President Trump, and that’s pretty much all the Washington Post cares about doing.

So why not?

In the hours since the Trump administration announced that the high-ranking Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani had been killed in a U.S. airstrike, Americans wondered: Does this mean war? And for young people, there was a follow-up: Would I have to go?

The impact of President Trump’s decision to order a strike against Soleimani has yet to be seen, and it has turned up the heat on America’s already tense relationship with Iran, a country the president has portrayed as one of America’s most dangerous adversaries. Google searches for terms such as “conscription,” “Selective Service” and “Iran” spiked, according to Trends data, as youthful social media users on platforms like TikTok and Instagram dealt with this collective political anxiety the best way they knew how: by spinning out endless memes about getting drafted in a hypothetical, but seemingly imminent, World War III.

Now if you read the entire piece, the Post goes more in-depth about what’s really happening and acknowledges that we’re a long way from a major war or a draft. And yet an awful lot of people stop reading after the headling or the first few paragraphs, which would have you believe all your sons are getting conscripted this week. And the piece goes into exhaustive detail explaining how the Selective Service works, even though there’s no hint of it being activated.

Of course, we get this every time there’s the potential for a military conflict. Draft registration was brought back in the early 1980s just in case of such a dire emergency that we had no choice but to start drafting young men. I had to register at 17. My son had to register when he turned 17. Everyone does.

But the United States military is by far the most powerful force in the world, and there’s no nation capable of even threatening us with a loss in a military conflict – certainly not Iran. People thought the draft might come back during both Iraq conflicts. Yet the all-volunteer force we had marched through the Iraqi forces like a hot knife through butter.

Indeed, the conflict in which we would actually have to implement the draft is almost unthinkable. The only nation that might give us a fight in a war is China, and for a variety of reasons neither country has anything to gain by meeting up on the battlefield. That’s one of the reasons nothing’s happened to Taiwan for more than 60 years. Neither side wants the fight that would ensue.

But don’t let that stop the Washington Post from trying to scare the civilian pants off you. There’s no draft. There’s not going to be a draft. And there’s probably not going to be a major war. But they’ll try their best to convince you otherwise, because we wouldn’t want democracy to die in darkness.