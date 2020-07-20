Why wasn't the Confederate flag banned from flying on military installations years ago . . . as in, 155 years?

Be honest. When you heard talk a week or two ago that the Pentagon should not have been flying the Confederate flags at U.S. military installations, did you think to yourself, “They fly the Confederate flag at U.S. military installations?”

Because I did.

Even more mind-boggling was Donald Trump’s insistence on defending the practice, which I assume can be attributed to Trump’s reflex of automatically defending everything his critics say is terrible.

But let’s leave Trump out of it for a second and consider how we got here. Is Barack Obama a slavery-defending racist? Was Bill Clinton an un-reconstructed Jefferson Davis devotee? Was civil rights hero Lyndon Johnson a fan of the notorious Peculiar Institution? How about Democrat heroes FDR, JFK and Woodrow Wilson?

Because all of their presidencies came and went without anything being done to prevent the flying of the Confederate flag at U.S. military installations. Now such action has finally been taken, under Trump, although to be sure not because of Trump:

The memo, signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, lists the type of flags that may be displayed at military installations — including the American flag, military service flags, flags of U.S. states and territories and the POW/MIA flag, as well as flags for which the U.S. is a member such as NATO.

The Confederate flag is not included on that list. The Associated Press, which first obtained the memo, reported that the move was done in a way to ban it without angering or contradicting President Trump, who has defended the right to display it. A Defense Department official, however, said that it was to ensure the policy was apolitical and could withstand legal challenge.

“The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols” the memo says.

The Confederate States of America was a treasonous enemy of the United States, an adversary against whom we had to go war to a) preserve the union; and b) end one of the most evil institutions in the history of mankind. It was an organized attempt to continue denying the humanity of an entire ethnicity of people based solely on skin pigmentation and place of national origin.

There are people who insist the actions of the North to stop the South’s rebellion were not really about abolition, but were actually about preserving the union for economic purposes. That gets it backward. The South’s rebellion was willing to go to any extreme – up to and including the decimation of the United States – in order to continue owning black people as property. The North put a stop to that. Question Lincoln’s motives all you want. Any serious study of the man’s life will show you that he became increasingly abolitionist as he got older, and was fully convinced of the evils of slavery by the time he entered the White House.

Why do you think Lincoln’s election in 1860 prompted the secession of most of the slave states? They knew what kind of man had just been elected, and they knew their slave empire was in jeopardy because of it.

Of all the wars the United States has ever fought, the Civil War was the most deadly, costing us more than 100,000 people. It was also fought entirely on our own shores, meaning the damage to land and property was almost as severe as the loss of life. All of this happened because southern slaveowners formed the Confederacy rather than acknowledge the humanity of the men and women they kept in shackles.

The idea that we would have ever flown the flag of this wicked institution at one of our own military bases boggles the mind. Criticize Trump all you want, but 27 presidents in between Lincoln and Trump (I’m only counting Grover Cleveland once) could have issued the orders that kept this from happening. None did.

I understand the country is having a woke moment, but that is not the reason the Confederate flag needed to be banned from U.S. military installations. That needed to happen in 1865, because the vanquished enemy we defeated in the Civil War deserved no judgment from history apart from disgrace and scorn.

Southern heritage my ass. Everyone knows what this flag stands for, and kudos to Secretary Mark Esper for finally making it official Pentagon policy to recognize that.