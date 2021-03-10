It Wasn't Just Nursing Homes: Cuomo Ordered Homes for Disabled to Take COVID Patients, Linked to Over 500 Deaths

The state of New York has an ongoing directive that states group housing for those with developmental disabilities cannot require coronavirus testing as grounds for admission and readmission — an order implemented by the Cuomo administration.

Data provided to Fox News on Monday from the New York Office for People With Developmental Disabilities shows that 6,900 residents in these homes have been infected with the coronavirus, with 552 deaths, the outlet reported.

“These group homes were required to have a process in place to expedite the return of asymptomatic residents from the hospital, who were deemed appropriate for return to their OPWDD certified residence,” a spokeswoman for the office told Fox News.

“In other words, OPWDD providers could accept individuals only if they could safely accommodate them in the group home.”

The directive was put in place on April 10 and is similar to the nursing home order in the state that was enacted from March until May of 2020.

TRENDING: Biden Gives Temporary Protected Status to Roughly 320,000 Illegal Immigrants

Does Andrew Cuomo need to resign? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Nursing homes later became the center of a state investigation which determined that the death count in the facilities was significantly higher than it was originally reported.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office even went as far as to remove the nursing home figure from a report in June 2020 to avoid backlash, The New York Times discovered last week.

The resident homes for the disabled are not facing the same crisis as the nursing homes did, but it adds to the pile of evidence to topple Cuomo’s house of cards.

In addition to the horrific cover-up, the governor who was once propped up as a left-wing idol is now battling six accusations of sexual harassment.

My office has appointed former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark to lead our investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 8, 2021

As the news orgs breathlessly report a 6th woman coming forward about #creepycuomo please don’t forget the 15,000 dead seniors he helped kill and then covered up the death toll. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 9, 2021

Cuomo has repeatedly insisted that he will not resign, but was stripped of his emergency powers which allowed him to enact the controversial directives, NPR reported.

RELATED: Executive Mansion Employee Accuses Cuomo of Inappropriate Touching

The bill does allow the governor to extend or modify current directives, and the governor is announcing he will expand restaurant capacity to 75% outside NYC, effective March 19. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 7, 2021

“The governor may think he can still lead but he has lost all credibility and trust. His time is up. Yesterday, I declared our intention to circulate an Impeachment Resolution … If Dems are serious about the governor’s removal, here is [their] chance,” New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay tweeted Tuesday.

The governor may think he can still lead but he has lost all credibility and trust. His time is up. Yesterday, I declared our intention to circulate an Impeachment Resolution If Dems are serious about the governor’s removal, here is there chance.https://t.co/rZ1Y3eCicn — Will Barclay (@WillABarclay) March 9, 2021

Both Democratic New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Democratic New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie have called on Cuomo to resign, indicating there would be strong bipartisan support for impeachment, according to NPR.

Although the end result is unknown at this moment, Cuomo’s political future is essentially over — and with good reason.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.