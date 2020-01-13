Watch the DCCC chairwoman squirm uncomfortably when asked if a rogue AOC 'is good for the caucus'

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez began her tenure with a sit-in on the floor of Nancy Pelosi’s office. From that moment, they had to know she was going to be trouble. She followed that up by offering a huge array of gaffes, a slew of embarrassing moments, and an understanding of the Constitution that’s about as deep as a puddle of spit. Then she teamed up with the anti-Semitic “Squad” to make her party look even worse and threatened to primary Dems who she deemed insufficiently radical.

Most recently, she made waves by announcing that she and Joe Biden shouldn’t be in the same party, and is refusing to pay her Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee dues. It seems the DCCC is just too right wing for her.

I’m also not the only one. Expanding a House majority is critical, which is why I regularly (and happily) fundraise sizeable amounts for fellow members. I also believe that a Dem majority should be transformative, which is why I give strategically. Seems fair, no? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2020

Instead, she says she’s going to give that money to candidates of her choosing – a move that has angered congressional Dems who are sick of her constant refusals to be a ‘team player.’

“Sometimes the question comes: ‘Do you want to be in a majority or do you want to be in the minority?’ ” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) told Fox News. “And do you want to be part of a team?” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who is facing a primary challenge from a progressive Democrat backed by Ocasio-Cortez, expressed frustration over what he described as efforts to “purify” the Democratic Caucus by ousting members who aren’t part of the party’s progressive wing. “To have people try to purify the caucus because they don’t agree with them — 100 percent, I certainly don’t agree with that,” he told Fox News. “Hopefully, we will start to get away from this circular firing squad.”

Despite Democrat grumbling, AOC remains a darling of the hardcore socialist base. Since they’ve hijacked much of the party, the folks in charge are loathe to criticize her. They know that any move toward the middle will rile up the grass roots, and they don’t want to be on the receiving end of AOC’s ire.

In other words, they’re scared of her.

Check out the following CNN interview. In it, DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos is repeatedly asked if AOC is good for the caucus. The refusal to give a straight answer is telling…