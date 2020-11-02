SECTIONS
Commentary Wire
P Share Print

Watch Joe Biden Fantasize About Taking a Shot at President Trump if They Were in High School

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published November 2, 2020 at 2:00am
P Share Print

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden apparently wished himself to high school Saturday so that he could duke it out with President Donald Trump.

“The president likes to portray himself, I love this, likes to portray himself as a tough guy,” Biden said during a rally in Flint, Michigan, that featured former President Barack Obama.

“When you were in high school wouldn’t you have liked to take a shot?” Biden asked.

Biden has been talking about fighting Trump for four years, according to CNN.

TRENDING: The Case for Re-Electing Donald Trump

“They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,'” Biden said in 2018 during an appearance at the University of Miami.

In 2016, he made similar remarks.

“The press always ask me, ‘Don’t I wish I were debating him?’ No, I wish we were in high school — I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish,” Biden said then.

Is Joe Biden just a reckless fool?

Biden’s most recent comment was savaged on Twitter:

RELATED: 'Joe Biden Corruption' Trends on Google Just Days Before the Election

Trump has mocked those challenges at his recent rallies.

“I don’t think Sleepy Joe would be a good fighter. Do you?” Trump said Wednesday while in Bullhead City, Arizona.

“One gentle little touch to the face and he’s down. He’s down and he wouldn’t get up very quickly either, would he? Joe Biden’s only idea, remember he said, ‘I’d like to take him to the back of the barn,'” he added.

“OK. Have I ever said that to him? They’d say, ‘He practices violence. The president practices violence.’ No, that’s right.

“Remember he said, ‘I would take him to the back.’ That’s like if you have to fight somebody, that’s your dream fight. Right? Sleepy Joe,” the president said.

Trump continued to make fun of Biden on Saturday.

“He’s not a big guy,” Trump said at a Pennsylvania rally, according to the New York Post.

“A slight slap, you wouldn’t have to close your fist.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×