Watch Ted Cruz launch a blistering attack on Pelosi, Schumer and Democrats using Covid-19 relief to push agenda

If Americans needed further evidence that Democrats don’t care about them (and they shouldn’t) they got it today. Dems have gone all in on the idea that the coronavirus outbreak has given them carte blanche to demand a wishlist of progressive agenda items.

Lost your job? Too bad, sucker. Stock buybacks are more important.

Worried about buying food for your kids? Oh well. We need solar power tax breaks!

Concerned that your children may be starving? Tell them to tough it out. Right now, airline emissions are more important than their growling stomachs.

As I wrote yesterday, the Democrats have decided that “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

Later in the day, Ted Cruz launched into a blistering attack on the Democrats, savaged Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, while simultaneously likening that phrase to an infamous Obama-era quote:

“‘The same quote from Rahm Emanuel… President Obama’s chief of staff: ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.’ Sadly, we’re seeing the embodiment of that cynical approach right now. Because all the people out of jobs, the Democrats are using to push – what are they pushing for? Changing the emission standards on airplanes. Mr. President, what the hell do the emissions standards on airplanes have to do with thousands of people dying and millions of people out of work in the coronavirus epidemic? Don’t treat this bill like a partisan Christmas! And by the way, you know, Republicans? We’ve got things we would like to advance too. Things I believe in deeply. Want to talk about what I’d like to do? I’d like to abolish the IRS. I’ve campaigned on that all over the country. I’m going to continue fighting for that. But I’m not standing here with an Amendment saying ‘as part of this emergency relief, let’s abolish the IRS.'”

Cruz continued:

“The Democrats are pushing wind and solar tax credits. Mr. President, what in the hell does a windmill have to do with this crisis? …Other than there are some Democratic lobbyists getting fat and rich. And they’re willing to extort a crisis to advance their political agenda.”

Cruz then launched into his opinions on corporate boards and stock buybacks – even agreeing with some Democrat points – before summing things up.

“What in the hell does that have to do with this crisis? …I call upon both sides. Don’t play games with us. This crisis isn’t going to end tomorrow. This crisis isn’t going to end the next day. It’s going to last a considerable time. It’s going to require adults to step up and leave.”

You can watch his remarks below.

You can bicker about whether a stimulus will achieve its intended goals, but you can’t argue with his assessment of left-wing opportunism.