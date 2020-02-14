Waters: California should have the first primary, because Beverly Hills has so much money and so many fancy parties!

After the debacle at the Iowa Caucus, Democrats began caterwauling about taking away the state’s “first in the nation” status. Even before their app imploded, many lefties were already carping that Iowa and New Hampshire are too white, too conservative, and too ‘middle America’ to correctly represent their party. After the chaos erupted, calls for a change in the system grew much, much, louder.

Ask 50 Democrats which state should go first, and you’ll get 50 different answers. There doesn’t seem to be any sort of consensus. However, one notorious politician has made her decision.

Rep. Maxine Waters thinks her home state of California should have the honor. It’s not surprising that she would root for the Golden State, but her reasoning is… interesting.

According to Waters, California should go first because it’s jam-packed with multimillionaire donors who can’t stay away from the endless stream of ‘fancy parties.’

“We have candidates who fly out to Los Angeles from everywhere to raise money. You would have two, three, four at a time in Beverly Hills having dinners and some of our contributors, who are very rich, were holding fancy parties, trying to accommodate the requests for donations and contributions. The thinking is that if we are supplying tremendous dollars to candidates, we ought to have more say.” A lot of people have come to the conclusion that it should not simply be Iowa and New Hampshire, that certainly they are not reflective of the makeup of this country. And so, California has a role to play.”

In other words, everyday Americans in New Hampshire and Iowa aren’t ‘representative of this country’ – but ultra-wealthy Beverly Hills movie stars are.

Even for Mad Maxine, that’s some tortured logic.

Funny… I’m old enough to remember when Democrats pretended they wanted to ‘get money out of politics.’ I guess we should be grateful they’ve dropped that charade.