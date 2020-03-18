By the way, there were more primaries last night, and Bernie got bazooked in all of them

Heading out to vote in primaries may not be the wisest course of action these days, and it’s entirely unnecessary if one candidate has clearly sown up each party’s nomination.

Obviously President Trump is going to be the Republican nominee, and while you were hunkering down and disinfecting everything last night, Joe Biden essentially became the Democratic nominee with three more primary wins that – for all intents and purposes – ended the candidacy of Bernie Sanders.

Now Democrats will have to bring us socialism without a president who shamelessly embraces it:

Biden’s victories in Arizona Illinois and Florida did not come as a surprise. The former vice president has consistently led in the polls since his streak of victories in South Carolina and the two Super Tuesday contests — buoyed in part by the fact that more voters trust him to handle a crisis like the current pandemic.

As the delegates piled up for Biden on Tuesday night, CNN estimated that the former vice president would need to win 47% of the remaining delegates in order to win, while Sanders must win 57.9% of the remaining delegates to clinch the nomination — a near mathematical impossibility.

Those numbers don’t sound as bad for Bernie as they actually are. As of now, Biden has 1,086 delegates to 772 for Sanders. You need 1,991 to be nominated. Because of the way Democrats apportion delegates based on primary results, even if Bernie somehow turned around Biden’s momentum and started running the table with win after win – which there is no indication he can do – it would still be nearly impossible for the delegate apportionment to come out so strongly in his favor that he could make up Biden’s current lead.

Plus, the polls in just about every upcoming state indicate Democrat voters have fallen in firmly behind Biden, and Sanders is simply spitting in the wind at this point.

So I’ll echo a question others have asked in recent days: Given the public health danger involved with coming out to vote in primaries, why is Bernie still in the race? I understand his revolution and everything, but Bernie is not going to win the nominatin. Biden is. And forcing people to keep going out to public polling places – standing in lines, handling paper ballots, etc. – seems entirely pointless when the outcome of the race is a foregone conclusion at this point.

It’s harder for socialists than it is for most people to give up the ghost. They are the truest of true believers, and they’d have to be to ignore all the carnage socialism has wrought in the world and still want to institute it here. Bernie has been working as an advocate of socialism his entire adult life, and just a few weeks ago he seemed tantalizingly close to winning the Democratic nomination for president.

Should Bernie quit the race immediately for the sake of people's health?

I can understand why it would be hard for him to come to grips with reality here.

But people’s health is at risk when they go out in public to do things it’s really not necessary for them to do, and it’s not necessary at this point for anyone to vote in a presidential primary this year. We know the November matchup is going to be Trump vs. Biden. The nominating races are over. The general election campaign can begin.

Bernie is wasting his time and money, and jeopardizing the health of voters and poll workers alike, by staying in the race. We’ve always said Bernie would endanger your health with his socialized medicine scheme. We never thought he’d endanger it just by running.

But here we are. The jig is up. Time to make it official, for everyone’s sake.