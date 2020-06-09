Weeks after Cuomo stopped, Whitmer is still forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients

You might have assumed forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients would stop in Michigan once it stopped in New York.

Andrew Cuomo admitted his policy of forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients from hospitals had been an abject disaster that had exploded the COVID death toll in New York. Yet that same week -specifically on May 20 – Gretchen Whitmer inexplicably extended her almost identical order in Michigan to June 17.

Not every Gretchen Whitmer extension goes the distance. On May 21, Whitmer announced her stay-at-home order was being extended to June 12. But she lifted it a week later. She very much makes it up as she goes along. So there’s no reason she couldn’t have rescinded the nursing home order long before now, especially with what we’ve learned about how it’s blown up the death toll among nursing home residents.

But astonishingly, the order is still in effect, and she refuses to lift it even as public pressure grows for her to do so:

“Tragically, the bad policy on nursing homes was fatal to many of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and the people put in harms way and their families by the policy are not expendable,” Rep. Bronna Kahle (R-Lenawee County) said. “These are grandmothers and grandfathers, moms and dads, brothers and sisters, and they’re being put in danger and all too often forced to die alone and afraid.”

TRENDING: Biden: No, I don't support defunding the police

Republicans are asking Whitmer why she isn’t doing what other states have done in abandoning the controversial policy.

“Our vulnerable seniors deserve better,” Kahle said.

“The governor is committed to working with anyone on solutions to keep our seniors safe,” Whitmer’s office said in a statement. “But instead of working with the governor, Republicans in Lansing are suing to take away her emergency powers, which will make it harder to protect our seniors as we battle COVID-19. It’s time for Republicans to stop the political games and start working with the governor on real, long-term solutions to protect patients and workers at Michigan’s long-term care facilities.”

So Whitmer can’t rescind her order because Republicans have challenged her emergency powers in court? About that: Thus far, Republicans have lost at every level in these court challenges. They may yet win at the Michigan Supreme Court, but so far neither the Court of Claims nor the Michigan Court of Appeals has taken away Whitmer’s powers. They should have, but they didn’t.

Should Whitmer end her nursing home order today? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And this excuse from Whitmer makes no sense anyway. If her powers had been taken away, the order would have been wiped out. As it stands, her powers are court-approved, and the only reason the nursing home order remains in effect is that she insists on keeping it in effect.

Whitmer seems to be implying that there is nowhere else to put the COVID patients, but that’s not true. Considerable money has been invested in setting up field hospitals at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi and at TCF Center in downtown Detroit. Republicans are asking why none of the COVID patients are being sent there – where they won’t infect any otherwise-healthy nursing home residents – and Whitmer has no answer.

Well over 2,000 of Michigan’s 5,900 COVID deaths have occurred in nursing homes. The order to send COVID patients their – and force the nursing homes to take them whether they wanted to or not – is easily one of the most colossal mistakes of this entire pandemic. Granted, Whitmer is not the only governor who made that mistake. But at least others, particularly New York’s Cuomo, recognized what a disaster it was and backtracked.

Yet Gretchen Whitmer continues to send COVID-positive patients into nursing homes to infect and in many cases kill healthy residents. This order has turned Michigan nursing homes into death traps. She absolutely has the power to stop this today. And she refuses to do it.

How is it even possible for a sentient human being to make such a decision?