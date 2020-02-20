Welcome to the debate stage, Bloomy! Rivals rip Mini-Mike to shreds while he stammers and stumbles

I don’t know if this means the Bloomberg ascendancy has definitely ended, but the guy who’s bought his way into contention with massive ad buys found out last night that things aren’t quite so easy when you don’t control what other people can say.

Bloomberg was put on the defensive as soon as the debate began, and it never let up. Over his past treatment of women at his company. Over policy. Over his 2004 support of George W. Bush.

You name it, Bloomberg had a target on his head and the other Democrats kept firing arrows. And if you measure the guy’s ability to compete by the effectiveness of his responses, he’s in big trouble.

We’ll start with Elizabeth Warren attacking him over numerous nondisclosure agreements the company forced women to sign after giving them settlements concerning treatment in the workplace:

One debate moment can cause a candidate to slip badly, and Mike Bloomberg’s refusal to release women from non-disclosure agreements struck with his company marked a low point for his nascent candidacy #DemDebate https://t.co/g0ZfjfgUtK pic.twitter.com/OY8f5LyIyb — POLITICO (@politico) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg’s initial defense is astoundingly weak, and while I hate to ever agree with Elizabeth Warren about anything, she’s right here. Just because you treated certain women well doesn’t excuse you from treating even a few – or even one – disrespectfully.

And Biden is also right. Bloomberg could release the women from the NDA any time he wanted to, and his claim that the NDAs are to protect the women is absurd on its face. The NDAs are to protect Bloomberg. That’s how this always works. The company gives the woman a settlement in exchange for their agreement – via an NDA – not to talk about it.

Biden is merely asking if Bloomberg would release the women from the NDA if they asked, and Bloomberg doesn’t want to answer the question because everyone knows what his answer would be – and it’s not the one that would play well on the debate stage.

Next we have Biden’s attack on Bloomberg’s erstwhile stop-and-frisk policy. That also does not go well:

Joe Biden criticizes Mike Bloomberg on stop and frisk policy, and Bloomberg responds. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vTVGHvxVnu — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2020

Biden wins this exchange because Bloomberg offers absolutely no defense of his actions. He doesn’t dispute the idea that he only ended stop-and-frisk after Obama forced him to. He doesn’t offer any defense of the original policy. He just reminds everyone that he apologized and hopes that will take care of it.

But it takes care of nothing. Bloomberg’s whole brand is that he’s this tough, decisive businessman who can get things done. Yet he showed none of that toughness and decisiveness last night. He was constantly backpedaling and equivocating. He couldn’t defend his actions in business. He couldn’t defend his actions as mayor. He couldn’t answer any of his rivals’ criticisms.

It was one of the worst public performances I’ve ever seen, of any kind. I can’t imagine Bloomberg will ever want to watch it again in the cold light of day. He would cringe the entire time.

Does that mean Bloomberg will now plummet in the polls? I’m not sure. I don’t think that many people actually watch these debates, although many more will see the choices clips posted online, and they won’t see clips that make Bloomberg look good because there simply weren’t any.

Bloomberg put a lot of effort into qualifying for the debate. He surely regrets that today. He was a lot better off when he was just airing his own commercials, which were scripted and involved no one challenging him on anything. Last night his weaknesses were seriously exposed, and it will be a major surprise if his campaign’s momentum continues after such a terrible performance.