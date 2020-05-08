Welp: Economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April; unemployment soars to 14.7 percent

A month ago I would have called it absurd to blame this on any politician, regardless of party. And of course it remains true that no politician caused the coronavirus pandemic.

I might even go so far as to say, in the uncertainty of the moment that was mid-March, it’s hard to blame them for taking the steps that seemed necessary to save millions of lives.

Now? Given what we’ve learned from antibody tests, the effectiveness of social distancing practices and the likely much lower death rate than everyone first feared? With all that in mind, I think it’s worth remembering that the only reason these jobs were lost is that politicians ordered the employers either shut down or be so hamstrung that they couldn’t reasonably operate.

President Trump said back in March that he didn’t want the cure to become worse than the disease, and he was widely attacked for saying so. Can you not make the case, given what’s been reported today, that the cure has become worse than the disease?

The April unemployment rate rose to a record 14.7% and payrolls dropped by an unprecedented 20.5 million as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar: Free housing, single-payer healthcare, and universal basic income is ‘a start’

April’s jobless rate eclipsed the previous record rate of 10.8% for data tracing back to 1948. It also approached the 25% rate economists estimate was hit during the Great Depression.

The job losses due to business closures triggered by the coronavirus produced by far the steepest monthly decline on records back to 1939. By comparison, nearly 2 million jobs were lost in one month in 1945, at the end of World War II.

Did you catch that? Not only did we just set a record for the most job losses in a month, but we destroyed the old record by a factor of 10.

Obviously when businesses start opening back up you will see a dramatic rebound in these numbers, but there are lots of reasons to think the rebound won’t come close to making up all 22 million lost jobs. Some of the companies who have had to close during the pandemic will not be able to reopen, because they had no choice but to continue paying rent and other overhead while taking in zero revenue – and that broke them.

Was all this really necessary? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

Many of their owners will be forced into bankruptcy, which will mean their creditors will get pennies on the dollar, which will also force some of their creditors to either pull back or shut down their businesses entirely.

In the meantime, the cost of servicing the national debt will rise precipitously because we just borrowed more than $3 trillion to hand out free money both to individuals and businesses, and to pay people on unemployment $600 a week not to work, thus handing them a disincentive to get back into the workforce.

Remember, before all this unemployment was at a historically low rate of 3.5 percent, and we were still pumping out more than 200,000 new jobs a month. In the span of seven weeks we lost all the new jobs created since the Great Recession of 2009.

All of them. Gone. Just like that.

We really needed to do this?

RELATED: Republican Congressman Paul Mitchell: We already have universal basic income; it's called work

What would have happened if, instead of doing all this, we had isolated the people most at risk – the elderly and people with underlying health conditions – and just let everyone else go about their normal lives? There would have been more cases of COVID-19, but it would have been with an exceedingly low death rate, and today we would be approaching herd immunity.

And the economy would not be destroyed like it is now. We could have gone that route, as Sweden did. But we didn’t because we “listened to the scientists,” whose only plan was to keep everyone locked up.

Maybe it’s not so smart to listen to scientists after all.