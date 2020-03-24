Welp: Thanks to Democrat demands, it looks like the coronavirus relief bill will cost over $2 trillion

Remember the days of yore when we were told the coronavirus relief bill would cost a mere pittance of $1 trillion?

Good times, and it was just last week!

But we told you then that we expected the cost to rise, as the two parties bid each other up and each insisted its demands be met. When we’re facing an urgent situation and neither party will give in, the only way to get a deal is for everyone to say yes to everything. At least as far spending is concerned, it looks like that’s what’s going to happen:

Senate leaders and the Trump administration appeared closer to reaching bipartisan agreement Monday evening on a massive stimulus bill that could inject $2 trillion into the economy to blunt the impacts of the coronavirus.

After a day of partisan rancor and posturing on Capitol Hill, the outlook grew markedly more positive later in the afternoon, when offers and counteroffers were exchanged. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) convened Democrats on a conference call and told them he was hopeful about striking a deal by the end of the day, according to a person familiar with the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal details.

The report says Schumer was “very upbeat,” which has me glum. Democrats’ price for supporting this has been all kinds of ancillary things that have nothing to do with the coronavirus, such as massive new bargaining rights for unions, and measures related to airplane emissions, and same-day voter registration.

They also want a massive expansion of unemployment insurance, well beyond the usual 26 weeks, even though the lockdowns will likely be over long before that.

As Democrats shriek about “corporate bailouts,” companies are watching their revenues dry up because they can’t make anything and no other companies can use their services – and all this is happening because of diktats from the government. Democrats are happy to issue orders that bring calamity on businesses, but if anyone tries to help them through the down period the government caused, it’s a slush fund or something.

The best-case scenario at this point is that we have to deal only with the monstrous cost of at least $2 trillion in additional deficit spending, and not permanent changes to the business landscape of the country. The other danger is that, like the $865 billion Porkulus of 2009, the spending will be quietly baked into the budget baseline and become an every-year thing.

Don’t think Congress would do that? There’s not a chance they would refrain from doing it if they thought they could get away with it. This is one of the reasons they stopped passing annual budgets, so there’s no official document anyone can review that shows how much money they piss away every year.

This needs to get done, and quickly, because businesses are already starting to fail as a result of all these government-commanded closures and lockdowns. I don’t like what this is going to do to our nation’s fiscal health, but it will keep businesses viable in the short-term so we can hopefully produce our way out of the hole when all this is over.

That is, if Democrats can be bothered to actually vote for it.