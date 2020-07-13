West Virginia mail carrier caught switching party preference on mail-in primary ballot requests

Don’t worry. Mail-in voting will be fine. Election fraud doesn’t exist.

Actutally this case is a brain-exploder for Democrats. The fraud that was perpetrated was kinda sorta in favor of Republicans, so their first instinct will be to scream their heads off about it. But then they’ll remember that they’ve been claiming for years that there’s no such thing as election fraud, and that mail-in voting presents no particular danger whatsoever of hijinks.

So they’ll muzzle their reflex to scream and say nothing. We, however, will not be so reserved:

The carrier, Thomas Cooper, 47, has pleaded guilty to one count of “injury to the mail” and another count of attempting to defraud West Virginians of a fair election.

BuzzFeed News reported that the mail carrier used a black pen to switch voters’ ballot request forms by changing their selection from Democrat to Republican. Three of the requests hadn’t had their parties switched, but had been tampered with nonetheless.

The Clerk of Pendleton County, upon receiving the request, personally knew a few of the individuals who’d had their parties switched, and knew they weren’t Republicans. She called the people whose requests she suspected had been changed and learned that they’d filled their requests out with a blue pen; Mr Cooper made his changes with black ink.

The first thing I want to know is this: Do you really put these things in the mail in such an exposed fashion that the mailman can access them and alter them with black ink? Just like that? They’re not sealed in an envelope? Are they simply on postcards? It didn’t occur to anyone that this leaves them a wee bit vulnerable to be tampered with?

Whether Cooper really meant this merely as a joke, we may never know. Changing party-preference requests for a primary doesn’t directly impact the outcome of the general election. It just sends people a ballot for the wrong party’s primary. It’s not quite the same thing as altering someone’s vote in a Democrat vs. Republican election.

But if a mailman can do the one, why couldn’t he also do the other? And if a mailman can tamper with election materials in a way that’s harmful to Democrats, why wouldn’t he do the same thing to the detriment of Republicans?

The problem with mail-in ballots is that you expose the ballot to a larger opportunity for tampering and sabotage. If you want to scoff at the notion that anyone would mess with the ballots, go ahead. Have you seen social media lately? Have you noticed how invested certain people are in their side winning elections to the exclusion of all else in life?

Postal carriers are unionized government employees. You don’t think any of them care who wins? You don’t think any of them would be tempted to do what Cooper did in a general election? You don’t think any of them just might try it?

In this case, the county clerk was able to see what happened because a ballot request requires a specific action on the part of the clerk, which is to send a certain party’s ballot to the person requesting it. If the clerk happens to know Wilhelm Von Schnitzlerberger, and thinks to himself, “Whoa, Wilhelm is not a Republican,” then there’s an opportunity to correct the fraud.

But do we really want county clerks doing the same with people’s actual votes? Because apparently that’s now one of the lines of defense against mail-in voter fraud.

If the system is this vulnerable, then we need to rethink the whole idea before we actually hold an election that largely relies on mail-in balloting. I understand the health risk, but pretending election fraud isn’t real when it obviously is cannot be the answer.