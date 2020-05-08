SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

WH Press Secretary on Flynn: The FBI 'appears' to have 'existed to manufacture' a crime

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published May 8, 2020 at 12:09pm
Print

I don’t have much to add to this, except to say: Of course they manufactured this crime.  We all know it.  If you’ve followed this story from the beginning, and you’re not a complete imbecile, there’s a good chance you’ve always known just how rotten their case was.

Still, it’s kind of shocking to hear a White House Press Secretary level a charge like this. Everyone is aware there are bad actors operating within the federal beast, but it’s rare that you hear it spelled out so clearly. Usually we get platitudes and insinuation.  Not here.

While she avoids insulting the rank and file, Newly-minted Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany absolutely lays into the FBI brass for its shameless corruption. As she puts it; “The FBI exists to investigate crimes, but in the case of Lt. General Michael Flynn, it appears that they might have existed to manufacture one.”

Democrats are, of course, freaking out.  If they’re to be believed, the agency that once attempted to bring about the suicide of Martin Luther King Jr. is above reproach.  They claim that any acknowledgement of the fact that the FBI ran a scam on Michael Flynn is the end of justice in America.  It’s not.  In fact, it’s the opposite. It’s a long overdue – partial – restoration of justice.

Hopefully it continues, and hopefully we see the perpetrators of this injustice prosecuted.

TRENDING: Puzzled New York Times just can't understand why Justice would drop its case against Michael Flynn

 

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







WH Press Secretary on Flynn: The FBI 'appears' to have 'existed to manufacture' a crime
AOC on Biden accusations: 'It certainly seems as though something has happened'
VIDEO: Now that the DOJ is dropping charges, let's flashback to our interview with Michael Flynn
California Gov. Newsom: You'll never be allowed to return to normal until we get to immunity and a vaccine
Ilhan Omar: Free housing, single-payer healthcare, and universal basic income is 'a start'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×