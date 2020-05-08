WH Press Secretary on Flynn: The FBI 'appears' to have 'existed to manufacture' a crime

I don’t have much to add to this, except to say: Of course they manufactured this crime. We all know it. If you’ve followed this story from the beginning, and you’re not a complete imbecile, there’s a good chance you’ve always known just how rotten their case was.

Still, it’s kind of shocking to hear a White House Press Secretary level a charge like this. Everyone is aware there are bad actors operating within the federal beast, but it’s rare that you hear it spelled out so clearly. Usually we get platitudes and insinuation. Not here.

While she avoids insulting the rank and file, Newly-minted Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany absolutely lays into the FBI brass for its shameless corruption. As she puts it; “The FBI exists to investigate crimes, but in the case of Lt. General Michael Flynn, it appears that they might have existed to manufacture one.”

Democrats are, of course, freaking out. If they’re to be believed, the agency that once attempted to bring about the suicide of Martin Luther King Jr. is above reproach. They claim that any acknowledgement of the fact that the FBI ran a scam on Michael Flynn is the end of justice in America. It’s not. In fact, it’s the opposite. It’s a long overdue – partial – restoration of justice.

Hopefully it continues, and hopefully we see the perpetrators of this injustice prosecuted.

