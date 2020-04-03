White House expected to recommend mask-wearing in public

I started doing it a few days ago. I decided not to try to get one of the N95 masks because doctors and nurses need those more, which is not to say you’re under any obligation to follow my lead.

Here in Michigan we’ve topped 10,000 cases, and that’s about three weeks after we were told we’d had our first two. You go into any grocery store and most of the employees are masked, which makes sense because it’s an environment where everything is being touched by everyone.

I live in a downtown area that’s densely populated. You don’t see as many people on the street as you used to, but on a day like yesterday when it was 60 and sunny, heretofore cooped-up people are going to get out. The six-feet thing is hard to maintain perfectly when you’ve got people coming around corners and so forth.

If we’re going to contain this thing and get back to work before we’ve lost the entire summer, then it’s time to deploy the masks. Now the White House has come to the same conclusion:

The White House is expected to urge at least some people across the country to begin wearing cloth masks or face coverings in public to dampen the spread of the virus. The potential reversal of earlier mask recommendations — which White House officials indicated Thursday were still being debated — signaled the seriousness of the outbreak and rising concerns in Washington about the effect it could have on millions of Americans.

Local officials in one Texas border town already have threatened to fine those who don’t cover their nose and mouth if they go out in public. Vice President Pence said guidance on the topic would be issued in coming days; a White House official later said that the guidance would be targeted to those in areas where community transmission is high.



But coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on Thursday said officials worry that encouraging mask use might interfere with the White House’s prior social distancing guidance, which calls for people to stay home, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and keep a safe distance from those other than family members.

I don’t think Dr. Birx needs to be too concerned about that. All you have to do is watch what’s happening with the numbers, or see the stories of the atmosphere in the hospitals, and people are going to realize a piece of cloth isn’t a guaranteed innoculation against this much risk.

But if you’re going to be in public – and to some extent you have to in order to obtain food and other necessities – why would you take the risk? The virus can be transmitted via airborne droplets, and any sort of mask – even the crude one I fashioned from an old t-shirt – is going to afford you some measure of protection from entry via your nose or mouth.

And you can have fun with them! I made two Tigers masks – one with the home white D and one with the away orange D – because I’m just a dork like that. I was going to make a Vikings mask too but my son grabbed the t-shirt I was going to sacrifice and claimed ownership rights. My wife made a stars-and-stripes mask out of a bandana.

You could use a scarf or a do-rag. You can also order the more proper masks online, although I’m not sure how long it will take to get them or which sellers are most trustworthy. The type that extends a little farther from your face offers you more protection and is also more breathable. But anything is better than nothing, and it makes no sense to go into crowded spots where people are touching things without some form of protection – especially when you can easily pull something together that you have at home.

I think we’re all past the point where we need people lecturing us to “take this seriously”. We didn’t commit nationwide economic suicide over a variation of the flu. Everybody gets it. But I can understand people getting tired of yet one more demand always coming on the heels of the last one.

The fact of the matter is that life-as-normal is not with us now. Be grateful for the fact that the place where you’re stuck is your own home, and you’ve still got food and your own bed and Netflix and everything else that’s familiar to you. But don’t make the mistake of thinking you can maintain every aspect of your normal life, and regrettably that includes the ability to go out in public without a mask.

We’ll get past this. But not today, and not without doing some things that would have seemed unthinkable only a few weeks ago. Today it appears the White House is going to acknowledge that as well with respect to masks.