White House knows who 'Anonymous' is . . . and he (or she) is fired

It’s only a matter of time before we find out, right? Once the person is out on his or her keyster, there’s no reason for either side to keep quiet about who it is.

Anonymous will instantly become a talk show sensation on MSNBC and CNN, and will have a fabulous platform from which to sell books or do whatever else depends on high visiblity. And the White House has no interest in maintaining the person’s anonymity, since it was never the White House’s idea for any of this to happen in the first place.

I want the name:

The White House has identified and will soon part ways with the “anonymous” official behind a recently released book and a “resistance” focused editorial published in the New York Times, former U.S. attorney Joe diGenova claimed Monday morning.

DiGenova made his claim on WMAL’s “Mornings on the Mall,” but senior White House officials declined to comment on the topic when asked by the Daily Caller. In the book, “A Warning,” released in November, the anonymous official states there is a group of White House staffers actively hoping for President Donald Trump’s “downfall.”

If there’s really a senior official who’s about to be ousted, the ouster is going to be big news, and speculation will be natural that the ousted senior official might be Anonymous.

But here is yet another potential embarrassment for the anti-Trump “resistance”: What if “Anonymous” isn’t really all that senior after all? What if it turns out this person is the deputy assistant undersecretary of panty elastic, and both the New York Times and the book publisher exaggerated the status of “Anonymous” to make him or her seem more prominent and credible than is actually the case?

What if, when we find out who it is, we quickly come to realize that he or she has no particular influence or pull with other officials, and there’s really no widespread group of people acting against the president or working to bring about his downfall?

This is always the problem with anonymous sources on anything. When you don’t know who provided the information, you can’t really assess its credibility. A journalist will tell you he got it from someone “familiar with the situation” or whatever, but without a name, you don’t know how familiar, and you have no idea how trustworthy the person is.

It ultimately comes down to trusting the journalist, which is not how news is supposed to work. And the same thing is true with the New York Times and “Anonymous.” The editors of the Times published the piece and assured us that this was someone in the know, and in a senior position, and that we could take what was being said seriously on the basis. But they wouldn’t tell us who Anonymous was, so we just had to trust the editors of the New York Times.

If it turns out this person is not as senior, not as credible, and not as influential as the Times’s editors would have had us believe, it’s yet another anti-Trump narrative that’s shown to be invented by the media rather than based on fact.

But hey, if it’s really someone worth taking seriously, this would be a great time for someone on one side or the other to give us the name.