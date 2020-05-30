White House under lockdown as thousands of protesters surround complex

They’ve already had several confrontations with the Secret Service. Everyone inside has been told they’re not allowed to leave. Those outside who have passes to get in are not allowed to enter.

You have to think there’s enough firepower to stop a siege, but if the mob is emboldened by what’s happened the past few days in Minneapolis, this could get serious:

Protest is growing outside the White House. Protesters chant, “Black Lives Matter, “No Justice, No Peace.” They’re outraged over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed African Americans in the United States. #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/WCXLzzQ7uA — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 29, 2020

I wonder how many of these protesters are specically protesting Trump because they think he supported the action of the Minneapolis cops, or that they just generally assume he’s sympathetic to police brutality because of everything they always hear about him.

It’s possible some are protesting this tweet:

Earlier today, Trump clarified that tweet as follows:

Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

….It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

I understand the sentiment of people who feel they have to go to extremes to get people’s attention. I wonder if they’ll look back in the cold light of day and feel good about destroying a low-income housing unit in Minneapolis with hundreds of units, or the sports bar owned by a black entrepreneur who saved all his life to open it – and is now devastated.

A popular notion online at the moment is that businesses and properties are a small price to pay for people’s lives. OK, but what makes you think destroying these things is going to save lives? What makes you think storming the White House is going to save lives, especially if it results in the Secret Service and/or the military opening fire on the crowd?

Please seek wisdom, people. As if 2020 needed any more of it, we’re entering a very ugly time.