White House to Nancy the Ripper: You just tore up the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, and that's your legacy

Actually there’s more than that:

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family. That’s her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

It really wasn’t a speech about Trump at all. Yes, he touted his achievements. All presidents do that. And he pointed the credit a little more toward himself than most presidents do, because Trump does that.

But the actual substance of the speech wasn’t about Trump at all. It was about the country. It was about job creation, wage growth, opportunity, national security, border security, deregulation, prescription drug access and much else.

If you’re going to stand up there and tell us what a good president you’ve been, you can at least make the case by telling us how we’re benefiting from your performance, and that’s what Trump did.

Pelosi’s act of pettiness at the end was obviously personal and intended to be. I don’t know if she planned it or just got her panties in a bunch after Trump wouldn’t shake her hand. The ripping was the culmination of an entire hour in which she was clearly miffed to be there, and expressed it nonverbally in about every imaginable way.

But by ripping up the speech, she insulted a lot of other people who were part of the speech in very positive ways. And there’s a lot more the White House could have added, such as:

The lowest black unemployment in history.

The opening of 12,000 new factories.

A historic decline in poverty.

A new trade deal with Canada and Mexico that she voted for.

The presence of Venezuela’s best hope for freedom.

A serious reduction in border detentions.

None of this had anything to do with Donald Trump. It was all about the betterment of the people of this country (except for the one about the betterment of Venezuela).

But none of that matters to Pelosi, or to any other Democrat. The only thing that matters is their hatred of Donald Trump, and of everything associated with him. It’s to the point where, if Trump spoke about the importance of fire safety, they would light themselves ablaze so as not to appear to agree with him about anything.

Pelosi’s action was petulant in the extreme, and it left a lot of us wondering how we got here as a nation – that these are the kinds of people we’re electing as our leaders. But she insulted a lot more than her intended target with her little fit of pique. She will never apologize, because no Democrat can ever apologize to Donald Trump. And who cares anyway because insincere apologies are worthless.

But I think a lot more people than she intended to upset are going to make her pay a price for acting so infantile last night. They certainly should.