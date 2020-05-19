SECTIONS
Commentary
White House press secretary: Trump's doctor prescribed hydroxychloroquine, so the media can quit going bananas

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 19, 2020 at 10:05am
This is one of the weirdest media meltdowns I’ve seen, although I guess it’s not that surprising considering how invested they are in their crusade against hydroxychloroquine.

It’s a drug that’s been approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19. You can’t use it that way without your doctor prescribing it, which is exactly how and why Trump is using it.

What’s more, there’s no drug that’s been absolutely proven through clinical trials to be successful in treating COVID-19, so everyone who’s taking anything is to some degree engages in a leap of faith.

The fact that the president’s doctor has chosen one such drug to give him as a precaution would not seem to be a reason for an absolute media feeding frenzy. But that assumes the media consists of people who are rational and/or honest, and since it consists of neither, no one should be surprised by this:

CNBC: Trump says he takes hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus infection even though it’s an unproven treatment

TRENDING: Trump letter to WHO: Make major changes in 30 days or we're out for good

The Hollywood Reporter: Nancy Pelosi Says “Morbidly Obese” Trump Shouldn’t Take Malaria Drug

Daily Beast: Stephen Colbert Brutally Mocks Trump for Taking Hydroxychloroquine

BBC: Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

And on and on it goes. It’s the biggest news story of the day. Rob already told you earlier today that CNN is upset with Fox for not uniformly telling its viewers how awful it is that Trump is taking this drug.

Is this media feeding frenzy a bunch of nonsense?

And yet: Isn’t one of the media’s biggest criticisms of Trump that he “doesn’t listen to the experts” and “doesn’t listen to the doctors”? So what is Trump supposed to do when his doctor tells him to take hydroxychloroquine? Ignore him and listen to what the media think?

As White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany explains, following his doctor’s advice is exactly what Trump is doing:

If this was a legitimate news story, the correct way to report it would be to ask Trump’s doctor why he prescribed what he prescribed – as opposed to just engaging in a bunch of mindless piling on about how awful the drug is from people who don’t know any better than Trump does if it works.

But it’s not a legitimate news story at all. It’s simply the latest Trump-fueled feeding frenzy from people who have no idea how to deliver relevant news to their readers and viewers. They’re invested in a crusade against this drug because a few times Trump said positive things about it, and now they can’t help themselves from losing their minds over the president of the United States following his doctor’s advice on medication.

RELATED: Trump letter to WHO: Make major changes in 30 days or we're out for good

You’d do well to ignore all of them and get your news from this site. If we don’t care about it, you don’t need to either.

