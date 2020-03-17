White House to request gargantuan coronavirus 'economic rescue' package - and stresses the word 'rescue'

As the coronavirus continues to keep everyone on edge, avoiding interpersonal contact, and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at home, the economic impact soars. Bars and restaurants are closed. Schools are closed. Movie theaters, stadiums, and even entire cities are closed. All of that adds up to a massive amount of money circling the drain.

So, people are wondering if the feds are going to do something to offset the losses.

President Trump is, allegedly, getting ready to ask for an absolutely gargantuan economic “rescue” package that would – supposedly – address this question.

As FoxNews White House correspondent John Roberts reports:

.@FoxNews has learned that @realDonaldTrump will ask Congress for more than $800 billion in economic stimulus: $500 bil in payroll tax cut, $250 bil in Small Business Association loans, $58 billion for the airlines, and a smattering of other items. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 17, 2020

…..predominantly affect middle income earners who pay Social Security witholding all year. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 17, 2020

Here’s the problem with all of this. First, it’s insanely expensive. However, for the moment I’m going to ignore that under the auspices of ‘extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.’ Let’s set aside the debt increase, and discuss the political ramifications.

This is great news for companies, and some employees will benefit. However… it will do little or nothing for contract workers or those who are self-employed. It will also, undoubtedly, be portrayed as a ‘corporate break’ by the media. They’ll even have, at least partially, a point.

Right or wrong, for better or worse, this will benefit companies, and corporate owners, more than it will benefit the ‘little guy.’ It will create a talking point that is guaranteed to be central to the next election, and will give the President’s enemies yet another line of attack.

If people are really serious about stimulating the economy, and getting cash to the people who need it and will use it to support local business, how about making 2019 an income tax-free year? Give everyone a 75%- 100% refund (minus what they’ve already received if they filed early) and inform them that it was always their confiscated money in the first place.

That way, you wouldn’t be redistributing wealth, you’d be returning it. You’d also be supporting job-havers and job-creators alike, and you’d be acknowledging the fact that the government is a terrible steward of your money.

I’m on record saying that, if governments are going to force people to stay home at the risk of losing their livelihoods, they have to provide some kind of relief on the other end of things. You can’t get force entire industries full of workers to stop working, and then allow their homes or cars to be taken if they fail to pay the loan. It’s politically, and morally, untenable.

So, the fair solution is to return the money you’ve already confiscated from them.

By the way, the administration is allegedly being careful to make sure people understand the difference between a bailout and a rescue: