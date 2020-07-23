White House, Senate Republicans agree on another $1 trillion spending blowout

Well, this should rocket the 2020 federal budget deficit nicely past $4 trillion. It’s almost to the point where, if we don’t go for $10 trillion, it’s not even entertaining.

Keep in mind that, when Republicans are willing to spend $1 trillion they don’t have, Democrats are going to want to spend $3 trillion. They’ll probably meet in the middle somewhere, like, say, $2.9 trillion. Since Republicans are such great negotiators.

Just about everybody is getting money, with the possible exception of businesses who could use a break on their payroll taxes. Creating a more positive environment for employers to keep people on the payroll appears to be the one priority today’s Republican Party, with the notable exception of the president, doesn’t have much use for:

The plan will include $16 billion in new funding for testing, a compromise between Senate Republicans who had sought more money and the White House, which had opposed any new funding. More than $100 billion will go toward schools, with some of that money only available to K-12 schools that plan to physically reopen. It wasn’t immediately known if a payroll-tax cut would be included in the GOP plan.

Lawmakers are racing to reach an agreement before a $600 weekly supplement to the unemployment benefits expires on July 31. Republicans on Wednesday were looking at several options, including continuing the federal supplement at a lower flat rate until states can scale the benefit based on previous income.

Some GOP lawmakers were also discussing the possibility of a temporary extension of the jobless benefit to give lawmakers more time to reach a long-term solution. The party is expected to begin rolling out its proposals on Thursday.

“The jobless benefit,” of course, is the $600 a week the federal government has been sending people on top of their state unemployment check. This has served as a serious obstacle for employers trying to keep their workers or get them to come back to work. In many cases the state unemployment plus the federal bonus are equaling more income than they were getting working, so they don’t want to come back even if their jobs are waiting for them.

At the time this was passed, a few Republican senators (Scott, Sasse, Graham and Lee) warned that this was going to skew the labor market. But the rest assured us that it was only temporary to get people through the worst of the crisis. Here we are approaching the expiration of it, and what do you think is happening?

Of course, it’s being treated like a major emergency that it’s about to expire. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio said yesterday that Congress might have to pass a special stopgap just to extend the unemployment bonus while they wrestle over everything else.

Only temporary, huh? Why do I suspect we’ll still be paying people this bonus during the second term of the Kamala Harris Administration?

Congress is in a somewhat tricky position with the whole question of COVID relief. The federal government isn’t in charge of lockdowns and reopenings. That’s done on a state-by-state basis. But since so many people are still out of work as a result of the state orders, people are looking to the federal government for relief. The best thing that could happen would be for all lockdowns to end, all businesses to reopen and everyone to be told to wear masks and be careful.

Congress can’t force that to happen. And yet Congress is expected to pony up money it doesn’t have to help people through the crisis because governors won’t make it happen.

It seems to me that, if Congress is expected to bail the states out for their own bad decisions, then Congress should put some sort of condition on the money that wouldn’t continue to encourage prolonged shutdowns. But that’s impossible because Democrats control the House and, as far as they’re concerned, the entire country can stay on lockdown forever while we all rely on public welfare to get us to the grave at the tender old age of 47 or so.

One provision that’s likely included in the Republican version of the bill is another $1,200 stimulus payment. If you get one, I suggest saving it. Because we’re now exploding the national debt upwards of $26 trillion, and you personally will be paying for this year’s spending blowout for the rest of your life.

We all will.