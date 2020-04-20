White House trade advisor: While lying about the virus, China was hoarding medical PPE and profiteering

Once upon a time, the Sunday shows were a reiable week-to-week resource. They’d regularly showcase Democrats embarrassing themselves, and they’ve feature Republican push back against left-wing talking points. These days, many seem to have devolved into one of two camps. Either they’re a haven for RINO’s and NeverTrumpers, or they’re a challenge-free zone for Democrats who want to push their narrative.

However, there are still a few shows presenting material that’s worth your time.

Case in point is the following Sunday Morning hit from White House trade advisor Peter Navarro. He appeared with Maria Bartiromo and used the segment to come down on China’s fascist government like a ton of bricks. It was a shockingly good appearance.

He accused them not just of lying about the severity and spread of the coronavirus outbreak, but also of hoarding the Personal Protection Equipment needed to fight the outbreak, buying it from other nations before they were hit, and then profiteering once it became clear that their inaction was leading to death and disease on an international level.

In fact, he says they’ve done four things in regards to the outbreak, all of which should outrage the rest of the world:

“First of all, the virus was spawned in China. Second of all they hid the virus behind the shield of the World Health Organization. The third thing they did was basically hoard personal protective equipment and now they’re profiteering from it. We know for a critical six week period of time China used its influence at the World Health Organization to hide the virus from the world.”

All of that’s true, and all of it should already have us re-thinking our relationship with the CCP. However, it’s the next thing that really drives the point home. It wasn’t bad enough that their lies facilitated the outbreak; they decided to benefit from it as well:

“But here’s what I think should be very disturbing to every American. During that period of time, that six week interval when they were hiding this virus from the world, China went from a net exporter of personal protective equipment, they are the largest producer of that in the world, to a large net importer. They basically went around and vacuumed up virtually all of the PPE around the world, including a lot in this country which was being shared for humanitarian reasons, sharing our PPE with them. What that did was leave people in New York, Milan and everywhere in between, defenseless.”

So, what happened to their stockpile?

Well… American hospitals are buying it – at an exorbitant markup.

“China is sitting on that hoard, PPE where it cornered the market and is profiteering. I have access that are coming across my desk where .50 cent masks made in China are being sold to hospitals here in America for as much as $8.”

Here’s the clip. Recently, President Trump said that there would need to be consequences if China was knowingly responsible for the virus. Frankly, even if they weren’t knowingly responsible for its creation, their actions after the fact represent distinctions without differences.

Whether or not they cooked it up in a lab isn’t particularly relevant if their lies allowed its spread and their financial transactions damaged other nations’ ability to fight the outbreak.