Whitmer: Believe Blasey Ford but not Tara Reade, because 'not every claim is equal'

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published May 4, 2020 at 8:24am
To be 100% fair, Gretchen Whitmer is right when she says “not every claim is equal.”

Some claims, like the claims Christine Blasey Ford leveled against Brett Kavanaugh, were laughable.  The allegations were free of contemporaneous evidence, supposed witnesses denied their veracity and the person making the claims all but collapsed when questioned. Then they became the centerpiece of an utterly ridiculous “gang rape” smear machine that, at its nadir, was headlined by a creepy pornstar lawyer who was later convicted of extortion.

Other claims, like those leveled against Biden, come with contemporary support.  They’re supported by people who were told about the incident at the time it took place, there’s a decades-old phone call to a national TV show and the person in question has an on-camera history of telling creepy leg hair stories, getting handsy with children and sniffing women’s hair.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer believes Christine Blasey Ford.  She made sure everyone knew that, via Twitter, back in 2018:

So, since we must believe all women, she must also believe Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade, right?

Wrong.  Reade is accusing a Democrat.  Not only that, she’s accusing a Democrat who has placed Whitmer on the VP short list. As a result, accusations and accusers targeting creepy Joe are to be ignored.

As Whitmer told Jake Tapper, “not every claim is equal.”

As always with Democrats, the mantra is: Believe all women. . . unless they’re accusing one of my political allies.

 

How can you *possibly* believe the laughable smears against Brett Kavanaugh, but reject the credibility of the Tara Reade accusations?

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







