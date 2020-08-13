Whitmer claims she told Biden no; believe that at your own considerable risk

The intrigue over running-mate selections is always overwrought. For all the attention these decisions get, you’d think the nominee was choosing an equal co-president rather than a backup president who will stand around with a clipboard and a basebal cap on.

But the intrigue is what we have, and Michigan’s authoritarian Gov. Gretchen Whitmer added to it yesterday with the eye-popping claim that she had told Biden no – twice.

Gretchen Whitmer wanted out.

The Michigan governor had caught the interest of Joe Biden and his vice presidential vetting committee, who were drawn to her prominence in a crucial battleground state and her aggressive response to the coronavirus outbreak there. But by late spring, the nation was in the midst of a reckoning over race and inequality following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Whitmer sent word to Biden’s team that while she was flattered, she no longer wanted to be considered for the running mate slot, according to a high-ranking Democrat familiar with the process. She recommended Biden pick a Black woman.

But it doesn’t end there. According to Whitmer’s camp, Biden came back and pleaded with her to go through the second – more intensive – round of questioning and vetting. Whitmer supposedly agreed, only to push back again when it appeared that “history” or whatever was compelling Biden to choose a minority.

This is based on reporting from the Associated Press that is, of course, dependent on anonymous sources. We don’t know who any of them are so we have no way of assessing their believability. All we are left with is the question of how much we trust the AP – which is not very much.

Since we don’t know who is making these claims, the best way to determine whether they’re credible is to consider the track record of Gretchen Whitmer herself. Based on that assessment, I would not believe a word of this story.

Consider: This is the woman who was in talks with the Republican-led state legislature to come up with a plan to deal with the coronavirus last April. At least that’s what the leaders of the legislature thought. In the middle of these talks, Whitmer stabbed them in the back by taking an e-mail – which outlined terms the Republicans were seeking – and forwarding it to the media for the purpose of making them look unreasonable.

She then stopped talking with the legislature entirely, declared emergency on her own and from that point forward refused to work in any way with lawmakers. She has also claimed that any attempt to “take away her power” (which really just means restoring the role of the state constitution) would kill people.

Whitmer is a power-hungry politician whose first priority is always her own personal ambitions. There’s no way she was talking to Biden at all – and she was with him in Delaware just last weekend – if she wasn’t interested in being his running mate. It may be true, as Rob is reporting, that Biden wanted Whitmer but felt compelled to go with Kamala Harris because he would catch too much heat if he chose a white running mate.

But there’s no way Whitmer told Biden no. And you can bet the AP’s anonymous sources are from Whitmer’s camp, and they’re doing this to protect her reputation by making it look like she’s not the one who got rejected.