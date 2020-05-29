Whitmer: If you're mad that my husband wanted favoritism, you're 'unfortunate' and 'looking for faults'

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been in office over two years, and it’s honestly difficult to point to a single tangible achievement. She’s been bad on the economy, terrible on tax plans, hasn’t fixed ‘the damn roads,’ has attacked charter schools, and her overall COVID-19 strategy has been an expensive and incoherent mess. So, one could argue that the least troubling thing about her tenure is that her husband tried to exploit her office in a hypocritical effort to get his boat in the water before her “lockdown” had been (partially) lifted.

Still, it’s big news here in the mitten, as Whitmer is angling for a position in the national conversation. Most assume she’s trying to maneuver her way into the VP slot, but I’m not so sure. I suspect she knows that’s a bridge too far, and she’s actually looking for a lesser position that would still make her a national political commodity.

Think “Secretary of Education,” or “Ambassador to a fun country,” or “National Dog Catcher.” Something like that.

For now, though, boatgate is a legitimate news story. Is it an important story? Maybe not, though it is feeding into a perception that Whitmer is a “let them eat cake” sort of Governor.

She was asked about the “First Gentlemen” during an interview with Time yesterday. The Governor has a message for you. If you’re angry that he used his notoriety to attempt an end-run around his own wife’s edicts, you’re an “unfortunate” person who is just “looking for faults.”

TRENDING: Violence is NOT the answer

For the record, I’m not of the opinion that she’s “America’s worst Governor.” I’d say that honor goes to Newsom or Cuomo. She’s in the conversation, though, and stuff like this is clearly part of the reason why: