Democrat lawmaker who thanked Trump for her recovery: I've been getting nasty messages directly from Whitmer

Last week, we discussed the case of Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett. She’s the Detroit-based Democrat who dared to do the unthinkable. She said something nice about President Trump.

I know, you’re shocked.

Specifically, she credited Trump with her coronavirus recovery. After hearing the president discuss hydroxychloroquine, she and her similarly ill husband began taking the drug. Their turnaround was nearly instantaneous and – gasp – she expressed that she was grateful.

Immediately, she was attacked by regional Democrat bigwigs. Remember, she’s an African-American Democrat and, as such, she’s supposed to understand that she and her opinions are property of her party superiors. She dared to stray from the official orange-man-bad narrative, and she needed to be punished.

Members of the Michigan Democratic Party are threatening to censure her. If her latest accusation is true, that plan may be coming from the top. Friday night, Whitsett appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show – that’s another Democrat no-no – and suggested that Governor Gretchen Whitmer had been sending her less than “pleasant” communications.

TRENDING: 30 people in New York ingest cleaning products, and if any of them die the media killed them

According to Whitsett, not only have Whitmer’s lackeys been targeting her, the governor herself has been pretty nasty:

Wow. Instead of working to get Michigan what it needs to fight the coronavirus, Gretchen Whitmer is harassing a COVID-19 survivor and getting lapdogs to censure members of her own partypic.twitter.com/rOYY2di41A — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 25, 2020

Obviously, for the moment, this is a she said/she said situation. Whitsett has not released the messages, so she’s yet to prove her case.

However, given her party’s open hostility toward her, it’s pretty easy to imagine the kinds of communiques she might have received. The whole “we hope you enjoy your position within the party, and we hope we can count on your loyalty” line is a time-honored tradition. It’s a variation on the old mobster ploy of “nice place ya got here, it’d be a shame if anything happened to it.”

One hopes Ms. Whitsett is on the level, that she’s saved all of these unpleasant communications, and that she’ll release them.