Whitmer: I support 'the spirit of' defunding the police, whatever that means

What do you do when your political base is demanding an action you know is bat**** insane?

You’re having enough trouble as it is because you kept your state locked down unnecessarily for almost three months, while you personally attended a crowded protest and your husband tried to use his connection to you to jump the line with the boat launch company.

You don’t need your own base mad at you, since just about everyone else is. But you know you can’t “defund the police,” since even you, Gretchen Whitmer, aren’t prepared to launch as headlong into insanity as the Minneapolis City Council.

But what do you say to those protesters – the ones you just locked arms with in violation for own social distancing orders – when they look to you for that very thing? You give a total BS answer to make it look like you support them even though you have no intention of giving them what they want:

“It’s really about reprioritizing and rebuilding communities, not just policing. That this is really about where do we, where do we prioritize our resources,” Gov. Whitmer said. “You look at budgets and they’re focused on policing — they should be focused on education, transportation, access to health care, access to skills and leveling the playing field.”

“I think you do all those other things, you don’t need all the money that’s going to the police departments. So, yeah, I mean, the spirit of it, I do support that spirit of it.”

What?

There are two possible ways you can read this? One is to pretend it’s some sort of sophisticated crime prevention strategy the directs funds to those who have a shot at intervening before people turn to crime. The other is to see it as an opportunity to shovel money into social programs liberals like much better than they like law enforcement.

The truth is it’s neither of those. “Defund the police” means exactly what it sounds like when the activists demand it. It means exactly what the Minneapolis City Council is apparently about to do. It means get rid of the police.

But no Democrat who ever wants to be re-elected can admit it means that, because they can’t support it for fear of being soft on crime, but they also can’t oppose it for fear of angering the activist base.

Solution: Pretend “defund the police” is just a provocative way of getting a conversation started about how we allocate public funds or something.

Nope. Defund the police means exactly what the phrase suggests. There is no “spirit of it” to support. The question for Gretchen Whitmer and everyone else is: Do you support getting rid of the police?

There is nothing else the phrase means, and they shouldn’t be allowed to get away with nonsense answers like the one offered here.