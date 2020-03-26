Whoa: 3.28 million filed jobless claims last week alone

I want you to look at the following chart that’s been released by the Labor Department. The red lines represent month-by-month jobless claims in the United States since 2000. During that time, the most claims in a month came in January 2009, just after the mortgage market meltdown that happened in fall 2008.

That historically bad month produced 957,000 jobless claims.

Well. Historically bad, meet March 2020:

Please note: That red line going up the right side of the chart is not a border for the graphic. It’s March 2020’s jobless claims, coming in at 3.28 million.

Somewhere January 2009 is breathing a sigh of relief, but hopefully not throwing a party in light of the importance of social distancing and all. I want to say no month will ever challenge March 2020’s supremacy, but I don’t want April 2020 to start with the “hold my beer” memes.

No one can say how bad this is going to get.

If you want to compare now to 2008/2009, of course, the two situations came about through totally different causes. The mortgage market collapsed in 2008 because subprime lending had produced far too many toxic mortgages, with people underwater and banks unable to recoup their losses after foreclosure since the properties couldn’t sell for anywhere near what was still owed on them.

It was caused by stupid lending decisions, encouraged varying degrees by two U.S. presidents who thought turning people into homeowners couldn’t be a bad thing no matter how you did it. But the banks were caught up in the madness, encouraged by irresponsible interest rates maintained by the Federal Reserve and backed by Fannie and Freddie. All of this caused the credit markets to freeze up at the worst possible time.

A lot of people had to be stupid to produce the 2008/2009 crisis. And because of the damage done to the credit markets – made worse by the Dodd/Frank “solution”, which solved nothing – it took a long time for those markets to recover.

This time the only person we can really blame is in Wuhan who ate the diseased bat, if that report is accurate. We’ve stopped producing, not because we’re not capable of it, but because it’s imperative for people to stay home. To me that suggests stronger fundamentals for a rebound when the lockdowns are over, because the capacity to produce is still there, the workforce is still capable and there should still be plenty of cash in people’s pockets to buy things.

We’re going to spend decades paying off the $2.2 trillion “stimulus” we all think we’re getting from Congress, but the private sector should emerge from this relatively intact and ready to roll again.

That’s not to minimize the economic damage we’re doing every week we keep people in lockdown. It will be a lot to bounce back from, and it should be a lesson in why productivity – and not mere demand – must always be the driver of the economy.

Those 3.28 million people who lost their jobs just in the past week are going to be ready to work when companies are ready to call them back. In the meantime, we’re setting records we certainly do not want to set. Hopefully we’re not going to keep setting them.