Whoopi to Meghan, who's trying to make a reasonable point about impeachment: Shut up!

It’s not as if Meghan McCain is some sort of rock-ribbed right-winger, and she certainly isn’t a fan of Donald Trump.

But her job on The View is to offer analysis of issues in the news, and it doesn’t take a genius to look at the numbers and recognize the Democrats are swimming against public opinion on impeachment. Like it, don’t like it, it’s her job to talk about it.

But Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t want to hear such subversion:

The business from Sunny Hostin at the start about Trump and Republicans acting to “impede our very democracy”, and this being the “height of hypocrisy”, is actually the height of stupidity. Republicans aren’t the ones trying to undo the results of the last election. And this current hysteria about “foreign interference in elections” is some of the biggest nonsense I or anyone else has ever heard.

When did you ever hear anyone utter a peep about this supposedly gigantic problem before 2016? Never. It was born because the media and the left thought it gave them an effective line of attack against Donald Trump vis-a-vis Russia. Countries have long engaged in attempts to prop up favored candidates in other countries where they might have a vested interest. To label this as “interference” is pretty juvenile, as if we’re talking about a game of Four Square.

But it’s become a universally accepted talking point of the media and the political class, to the point where you’d seriously think asking someone to look into corruption that might involve Joe Biden is the end of American democracy.

But back to Goldberg and McCain. You’ll notice that it’s McCain who has the floor when Hostin starts talking over her. McCain declines to back off to the interrupter and simply keeps trying to make her point. At that point Goldberg accuses her of bad behavior and of talking over others. Nuh-uh. She was the victim of that, not the perpetrator.

It scarcely matters, of course. The prevailing point of view on The View is that the token conservative is being rude simply by speaking, and thus it’s an act of mercy toward everyone else if she’s told to shut up. They acted this way with Elisabeth Hasselbeck. The did the same thing with Abby Huntsman. And they’re doing it now with Meghan McCain.

Funny thing is this: Huntsman and McCain are both the daughters of Republican politicians who a) are not very conservative at all; and b) can’t stand Trump. They’re not putting the likes of Dana Loesch on there, who could actually defend things like supply-side economics and deregulation.

The View isn’t that kind of show. It needs to provide space for the inane pronouncements that come from Goldberg and Joy Behar, and if you put a conservative on the set who knows how to recognize such nonsense and call it out, The View is no longer The View. Of course, you might put someone on there who, on her better days, can perform a lot better than you expected. That’s what Meghan McCain has become, which is why Whoopi reverted to the classic technique of telling her to shut up.

The only way the left can win the argument is to a) control all the venues; and b) silence all dissent. This is pretty much how the mainstream media have operated for decades, and it’s largely how the major social media sites are starting to work too. I’m not sure why The View even keeps a token conservative around. Everyone knows the deck is stacked against her and it’s no wonder they can’t keep any of them around for long.

But The View is not unique in this respect. It’s pretty representative of all media. It’s just a bit more flamboyant, and a lot more female, about making it all happen.