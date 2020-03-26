When will you get your stimulus checks? How much will they be? Here's what we know:

Assuming the House actually passes the bill, which appears likely although you never know when Nancy Pelosi’s involved, the obvious question on people’s minds is when they can expect to get their money.

Here’s what we’ve been able to piece together so far:

The Treasury Department is hoping to send out a first wave of checks the week of April 6, with a second wave going out May 18. How they would determine who’s in the first group and who’s in the second, I have no idea. Our suggestion, for budgeting purposes, would be that you assume you’re in the second group and don’t count on anything in April.

In fact, we’d suggest you don’t anticipate the check as part of any budgeting you do. Just budget for your normal income if you possibly can, and then if/when you do get a check (even though it sounds like most people will), consider it additional income and apply it accordingly.

The bill calls for one-time payments of $1,200 to single filers who reported less than $75,000 income on their most recent tax return, and $2,400 for married filers who reported less than $150,000. For every child in the home, the bill adds $500.

TRENDING: Some Good News

But if you make more than those amounts, it doesn’t mean you won’t get anything. The bill calls for $5 to be subtracted from your check for every $100 you’re over the respective limits. So let’s say you’re married and you made $160,000. You’re $10,000 over the limit, which is 100 times 100, so you’ll have $500 subtracted from your check. You’ll get $1,900 (plus $500 per child) instead of $2,400.

But there will be some people who get shut out entirely. If you file as single and you made more than $99,000 last year, or you file as married and you made more than $198,000 last year, then you do get nothing.

Sorry. I realize there are people who earn that kind of money and still don’t have a lot of savings for various reasons. Let’s hope their income hasn’t been interrupted.

The plan for unemployment is for the federal government to add $600 per month to whatever you get from your state, which in some cases is going to get people back to – or even above – their usual income. As we’ve already discussed, that’s a dangerous disincentive to productivity, but in this piece we’re just giving you the facts.

Do you need the money from the stimulus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

As far as the business loans, we haven’t heard a lot of information about how you apply or when they will be available. What we have heard is that they’ll be through the Small Business Administration – which means you still apply at your local bank, and the SBA backs the loans – and that at least some of the loans would be forgiven in whole or in part if the businesses keep their employees on the payroll.

We’ll keep an eye on that.

Flooding the economy with cash in lieu of productivity is going to produce inflation, so get ready for it, but in the meantime if you need your income supplemented (or in some cases even if you don’t), this is what’s coming based on the actions of Congress this week.