How will they get you to take the mark? Look how easily they're dictating your behavior right now

Let’s be clear about a few things from the start: I do not think anyone involved with the coronavirus response is working for the Antichrist or the Beast. I do not think the basic motivation behind the lockdown is evil.

The virus is a real and urgent threat to people’s health. While the strategy chosen may not ultimately prove to be the wisest choice, I don’t think these decisions are being significantly driven by anything but a genuine desire to protect public health and keep the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.

But I do think there are some politicians who get off on the power this gives them, and the other side of that coin is that it desensitizes the people to the idea of letting public officials dictate basic details of their lives.

Three months ago, who would have imagined being told by their governors to stay in their homes all the time with only a few exceptions dictated entirely by said governors? Yet today we’re all submitting to it. Who would have imagined accepting orders from public officials that would cause 10 million people to lose their jobs in a span of two weeks?

But it happened, and we all went along with it, because we became convinced it was absolutely necessary. There are some who are protesting, and for the most part they are treated as monsters while everyone passes around the #StayHomeStaySafe hashtag.

It’s astonishing how quickly an entire nation agreed to such draconian restrictions – particularly a nation with such established traditions of individualism.

So that got me thinking: We’ve been in possession of a warning for nearly 2,000 years of something that’s coming. From Revelation 13:

16 It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, 17 so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name. 18 This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666.

Because mankind has known about this warning for such a long time, you might wonder: Who would be fooled when this beast comes along and says, “OK, everyone has to take a mark on their hand or on their forehead with my number on it”?

No one. Right? It would be the most obvious thing in the world and would be instantly recognized as such. Even non-believers would probably exercise caution, even if their motivations were not the same as those of the faithful.

But that’s not how it will happen. It will happen in the same manner as the things you’re seeing right now, and the pressure might even come from similar concerns.

Consider: Stopping the spread of the coronavirus means limiting contact between people as much as possible, and that also involves avoiding touching objects that others have touched. Like money.

The other day, I pulled up to a drive-thru and tried to hand the employee some cash. She held out a plastic cup and said to put it in the cup. When she gave me back my change, she told me to keep the cup. Cash is now seen as a potential health threat. Debit cards might be a little better, but you’re still touching your card and you’re still touching that keypad when you enter your PIN or confirm the amount you’re spending.

Is it really a stretch to imagine the day when public officials demand that we have to go not only to a cashless society, but to a no-touch purchasing society? If you can’t touch anything when you make a purchase, what then would become the point-of-sale technology? The cleanest way to do it would be to scan something on the person’s body. The forehead seems like an odd choice, but the hand is a natural.

Hold out your hand and the clerk scans it. Your purchase is complete.

Christians will protest that this is the mark of the beast of Revelation 13, but imagine the pushback to that. Public health advocates on Twitter will assail the resistance as lunatic religious fanatics. They’ll insist these crazy people are endangering people’s lives with their paranoid devotion to an ancient book.

There will be pressure on social media platforms to disallow any protest of the new purchasing system as akin to anti-vaxxers. They’ll say these “lies” must not be allowed to stand because they’re dangerous to public health. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who once apologized for going to Chick-fil-A, will be the first to cave to all these demands. But others will soon follow.

Cultural pressure to accept the marks will become immense. We’ll be told it’s a choice between saving Grandma and shoving outdated morality down people’s throats. The leaders who are proposing the marks will be held up as obviously nice people, and certainly not beasts. Some of them might even claim to be Christians.

People will take the mark. A lot of people will take it that you would think never would. Any movement to resist will be roundly mocked and scoffed at. Late night TV hosts will have a field day laughing at mark-objectors, photoshopping images of the number 666 and scenes from The Omen with their photos. The New York Times will tell us that these anti-mark people are actually part of a movement that’s racist, sexist and homophobic.

Other passages from Revelation will be held up to public ridicule, particularly the parts about beasts with eyes all over their bodies, and the moon turning to blood. This is how crazy these people are. They believe this stuff.

Much of the church will probably make things worse by whining about “persecution” rather than standing firm and confidently asserting the truth. That’s because they’re more influenced by culture and their own feelings than they are by the Word of God.

I do not claim to know the actual sequence of events that will lead us to this. But I believe it will be a sequence similar to the one I’ve described here, and the coronavirus lockdown has already shown us how quickly and easily public opinion can be turned in directions you would have never expected.

Be vigilant. This calls for wisdom. Those who take the mark will be tormented with burning sulfur. Those who stand firm to the end will reign with Christ for 1,000 years, although for a short period of time they’ll have to come up with an alternate method of getting the things they need.

The effort will be worth it. It will help to be prepared.