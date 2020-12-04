Will the Left Force Elliot Page To Apologize for Portraying a Gay Woman Now That 'He' Is a Man?

Transgenderism is a tangled web of dizzyingly confusing contradictions that leftists continually refuse to acknowledge or clarify.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the case of Hollywood star Elliot Page.

Elliot, formerly known as Ellen Page, was once championed as one of the few prominent lesbian actresses to break into the mainstream.

Then, on Tuesday, Page came out as transgender with new pronouns (he, they) and a name change to the traditionally masculine moniker “Elliot.”

Presumably, the formerly lesbian actress now identifies as a man, given Page’s desire to be referred to as “he” along with the name change to Elliot. However, the possibility remains that “he” is non-binary, and that Page identifies as neither man nor woman.

Nevertheless, this sudden change in identities creates a problematic question that transgender activists will have to address: Does Page need to apologize for portraying a gay woman?

The reason this question is so relevant is that another Hollywood star, James Corden, has come under fire recently for putting on “gay-face.”

On Tuesday, Newsweek reporter Samuel Spencer noted that Corden, a straight man, was “offensively miscast” in the upcoming movie “The Prom” when he was tapped to play a gay character.

“Opinions differ on how acceptable it is for straight actors to play gay roles, but few straight actors could get away with a gay character like this, a role that would feel stereotypical in an ’80s sitcom and here feels offensive,” Spencer wrote.

“After all, it is not like we have a shortage of actual gay actors who could give the role more pathos.”

Spencer isn’t the only one coming out against Corden’s casting. According to Indiewire, “several film critics and entertainment journalists” have also come out against the film’s use of “gay-face.”

Meanwhile, Elliot Page’s character on Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” is a woman who, during the show’s second season, engaged in a lesbian relationship.

Interestingly, Page has yet to receive criticism for currently portraying this character despite no longer identifying as gay or a woman.

According to transgender activists, there is no difference between a transgender man, like Elliot, and a biological man, like Corden.

Therefore, the logical conclusion to draw from this would be that if it’s wrong for James Corden to portray a gay man, it should also be wrong for Elliot Page to play a gay woman.

Page might actually be the one committing the greater leftist sin here given that “he” is not only stealing roles away from lesbians but from women in general.

Many leftists might respond by saying, “Elliot is transgender; that makes it OK for him.”

If “he” is transgender, doesn’t that make Elliot just as much of a man as James Corden? Therefore, shouldn’t Elliot be treated exactly the same?

If they should be treated differently despite both being men, then what exactly is a man? What is a woman?

All of these are questions gender theory advocates have no answers for.

The fact that those leftists berate straight, male actors like Corden for portraying LGBT characters while refusing to treat transgender individuals such as Page in the same way proves what they really believe: Transgender men aren’t real men.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.