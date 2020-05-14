Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Democrat governor's stay-at-home order

I’m embarrassed. Things that need to happen should not happen in Wisconsin before they happen here in Michigan. But we’re in the queue so hopefully it’s just a matter of time before Gretchen Whitmer gets what her counterpart Tony Evers got yesterday.

Governors seem to think that, because there’s an emergency, they can simply issue any order they want for as long as they want. It’s not really in the nature of legislatures to write laws like that, since they’d be sidelining themselves if they did so. But certain governors are determined to pretend their states granted them such powers, even if there is nothing in statutory law to suggest this is the case.

Gov. Evers recently extended Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order through May (or more precisely his Health and Human Services Secretary Andrea Palm did it), without authorization from the legislature. The legislature sued.

And yesterday, the legislature won:

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack wrote for the majority that the order equates to an emergency rule that Palm can’t enact unilaterally. The order creates criminal penalties that Palm has no authority to create, she added.

“Rule-making exists precisely to ensure that kind of controlling, subjective judgement asserted by one unelected official, Palm, is not imposed in Wisconsin,” Roggensack wrote for the majority.

During oral arguments last week, Justice Rebecca Bradley suggested Palm’s decision to extend the order without legislative input amounts to tyranny, according to WKOW.

“I think there is a problem with the legislature giving away this much power to an un-elected cabinet secretary,” said Bradley. “The people never consented to a single individual having that kind of power.”

A liberal justice, in a dissenting opinion, called the 4-3 ruling a horrible case of judicial activism. I don’t think liberals understand the concept of judicial activism.

The idea is that judges are supposed to be rule based on the law. Judicial activism is when you ignore the law and come up with a way to issue the ruling you want. That is certainly not what happened here, as the law provides no power for a single individual to issue such orders without the consent of the elected representatives of the people.

Hopefully this case provides a guidepost for some other state supreme courts, like the one just across Lake Michigan, where oral arguments will begin Friday on a case that’s almost identical.

It’s good to see there are still judges who recognize, emergency or no emergency, the law still applies and elected officials are not allowed to simply supersede it because they think it’s really important. Or because they think they can get away with it.

At least in Wisconsin, they can’t.