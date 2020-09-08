Without saying a word, Bill Clinton expresses what could have been the past four years for all of us

Twenty seconds is plenty for you to get the idea. Any more than that? We’re not a cruel web site. We wouldn’t do that to you.

You could watch it with the sound off and it’s just as funny. It hardly matters what she’s saying. I think it’s a close call, but for me the sound turned on gives you the full experience of Bill’s pain:

It’s actually funnier watching with the sound off… pic.twitter.com/ZDghlP7KTl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 5, 2020

My primary question is: Who went over to visit whom? And why? Does anyone seriously think these two live together or have done so at any point in the past 10 or 15 years? Do you really think Bill and Hillary chill out next to each other in the rocking chairs, enjoying each other’s company into the golden years?

He has to listen to 20 seconds of her ranting here, and he looks like he wants to find a tall building to jump from.

We offer this today strictly as a cautionary tale. You got terrifyingly close, America, to making us all spend the past four years listening to this emanating from the Oval Office. I realize what we ended up with was, er, different . . . but just in case some of you have forgotten why some of us overlooked a fair amount and pulled the lever for Trump, you are hereby reminded.

I do note with no small degree of amusement that she’s still blaming the Russians for her loss, as if the Russians told her not to campaign in Wisconsin. Then again, if she had gone to Wisconsin, who’s to say the people there wouldn’t have spent 20 seconds listening and got looks on their faces just like Bill’s?

That was the intractable problem for Hillary in 2016.

If you were in Bill's position, would you wish for painless death? Or would any death do?

So let this be a warning to Donald Trump: Sir, in 2016, you lost the popular vote to the woman in this video. Joe Biden is many things we do not care for, but he is not the woman in this video. If you still don’t understand the significance of that, please go back and watch her husband’s face for another 20 seconds.