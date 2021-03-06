SECTIONS
Commentary Wire
Mewe Share P Share

'WJ Live': Christians Should Take the Arrest of Pastor James Coates as a Major Warning

Allison Meadows, The Western Journal By Allison Meadows, The Western Journal
Published March 5, 2021 at 6:30pm
Mewe Share P Share

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Slow to Write’s Samuel Sey breaks down the arrest of James Coates, a Canadian pastor who kept his church doors open despite government-mandated lockdowns, and why it should serve as a serious wake-up call to Christians everywhere.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: Michael Brown’s Dad Tells BLM to Put Up or Shut Up, Demands $20 Million

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

Click here to get your “Thank You, Rush Limbaugh” T-shirt from our friends at Patriot Depot.

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: Coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Is religious freedom in jeopardy in America?

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×